18.12.2019 17:45:00

Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis by Level of Autonomy, Fuel Type, Usage and Region (2019-2030)

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-driving Car Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study assesses the historical and current scenario of the global self-driving car market, to precisely evaluate its future development. The report covers detailed information about the key growth influencers, restraints, and vital trends that are shaping the growth of the self-driving car market, to identify the lucrativeness of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also offers in-depth information about how the self-driving car market will pick up pace and underpin gains during the study period of 2019-2030.

The report includes a comprehensive taxonomy of the self-driving car market and valuable insights on the competitive landscape. The study includes the company profiles of the players that are operating in the self-driving car market, wherein, various development and winning strategies leveraged by leading players have been provided in detail.

The report provides exclusive information about the self-driving car market on the basis of detailed research related to the macro and microeconomic determinants that are playing a key role in influencing the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers salient questions for present market players and the ones eyeing penetration into the self-driving car market, to help them formulate wining strategies and take business-driving decisions.

  • Which level of autonomy in self-driving cars will pour in the highest gains in the market in 2022?
  • How are market big shots successfully capitalizing the attributes of self-driving cars?
  • What are the unique strategies of market goliaths in the self-driving car market?
  • Which hardware based self-driving car witnessed the highest demand in 2018?
  • What rate of ROI can self-driving car manufacturers expect from the hybrid variants?
  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the self-driving car market between 2019 and 2022?

Key Topics Covered

  • Market Overview
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Demand Scenario
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Country Wise Readiness Analysis
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Number of cities with autonomous vehicle pilots
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Business Case Study
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Futuristic Trends Impact Analysis
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Alliance and Partnership Among Manufacturers and Service Providers
  • Global Self-driving Car Market: Impact Factor
  • Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast
  • Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Level of Autonomy
  • Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Fuel Type
  • Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Usage
  • Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
  • North America Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn), 2018-2030
  • Europe Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2018-2030
  • Asia Pacific Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn), 2018-2030
  • Middle East & Africa Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2018-2030
  • Latin America Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2018-2030
  • Competition Landscape

    • Companies Mentioned

    • AB Volvo
    • Audi AG
    • Apple Inc.
    • Aptiv
    • Baidu
    • BMW AG
    • Continental AG
    • Daimler AG
    • DiDi Chuxing
    • Ford Motor Company
    • General Motors
    • Waymo LLC
    • Honda Motor Co., Ltd
    • Microsoft
    • Nissan Motor Company
    • Groupe PSA
    • Robert Bosch GmbH
    • Tesla, Inc.
    • Toyota Motor Corporation
    • Uber Technologies, Inc.
    • Valeo SA
    • Volkswagen AG

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3oshsc

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    Media Contact:


    Research and Markets
    Laura Wood, Senior Manager
    press@researchandmarkets.com   

    For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
    For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
    For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
    Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-self-driving-car-market-analysis-by-level-of-autonomy-fuel-type-usage-and-region-2019-2030-300976964.html

    SOURCE Research and Markets

