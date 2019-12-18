Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis by Level of Autonomy, Fuel Type, Usage and Region (2019-2030)

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-driving Car Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study assesses the historical and current scenario of the global self-driving car market, to precisely evaluate its future development. The report covers detailed information about the key growth influencers, restraints, and vital trends that are shaping the growth of the self-driving car market, to identify the lucrativeness of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also offers in-depth information about how the self-driving car market will pick up pace and underpin gains during the study period of 2019-2030.

The report includes a comprehensive taxonomy of the self-driving car market and valuable insights on the competitive landscape. The study includes the company profiles of the players that are operating in the self-driving car market, wherein, various development and winning strategies leveraged by leading players have been provided in detail.

The report provides exclusive information about the self-driving car market on the basis of detailed research related to the macro and microeconomic determinants that are playing a key role in influencing the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers salient questions for present market players and the ones eyeing penetration into the self-driving car market, to help them formulate wining strategies and take business-driving decisions.

Which level of autonomy in self-driving cars will pour in the highest gains in the market in 2022?

How are market big shots successfully capitalizing the attributes of self-driving cars?

What are the unique strategies of market goliaths in the self-driving car market?

Which hardware based self-driving car witnessed the highest demand in 2018?

What rate of ROI can self-driving car manufacturers expect from the hybrid variants?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the self-driving car market between 2019 and 2022?

Key Topics Covered



Market Overview

Global Self-driving Car Market: Demand Scenario

Global Self-driving Car Market: Country Wise Readiness Analysis

Global Self-driving Car Market: Number of cities with autonomous vehicle pilots

Global Self-driving Car Market: Business Case Study

Global Self-driving Car Market: Futuristic Trends Impact Analysis

Global Self-driving Car Market: Alliance and Partnership Among Manufacturers and Service Providers

Global Self-driving Car Market: Impact Factor

Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast

Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Level of Autonomy

Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Fuel Type

Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Usage

Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

North America Self -driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn), 2018-2030

Europe Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2018-2030

Asia Pacific Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn), 2018-2030

Middle East & Africa Self-driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2018-2030

Latin America Self -driving Car Market Value (US$ Bn) Forecast, 2018-2030

Competition Landscape

Companies Mentioned



AB Volvo

Audi AG

Apple Inc.

Aptiv

Baidu

BMW AG

Continental AG

Daimler AG

DiDi Chuxing

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Waymo LLC

Honda Motor Co., Ltd

Microsoft

Nissan Motor Company

Groupe PSA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Valeo SA

Volkswagen AG

