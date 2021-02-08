|
08.02.2021 13:45:00
Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market (2020 to 2026) - Players Include 3M, Americk Systems Labelling and Avery Products Among Others
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Self-Adhesive Labels market is expected to reach $65.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2026. Self-adhesive labels are specialized type of label that are applied to packaging. These labels display the necessary information about the product. Self-adhesive labels are multilayered system that contains information printed on its surface. The layers typically contain release liner, an adhesive layer, and face material. The release liner is made up of silicone-coated paper or plastic. These labels show the essential information about the product. These labels are multifaceted systems, and contain information printed on the surface.
Factors such as growth of parent industry, increasing urban population, and strong demand for self-adhesive labels from end-use industries are driving the market growth. Though, printing on package and advantages of wet-glue labels over self-adhesive labels are restraining the market. Furthermore, forward integrations in value chain and new product development are creating ample opportunities across the globe.
Based on application, the food & beverages segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to the growing awareness among the consumers related to product content. A large number of self-adhesive labels are used in the food industry for fresh food, meat, fish, seafood, fresh produce, poultry, and ready meals. Increase in demand for convenience and quality food products has led the market for self-adhesive labels.
The key vendors mentioned are 3M Company, Americk Systems Labelling, Avery Products Corporation, CCL Industries Inc, Constantia, ETIS Slovakia, A.S, Flexibles Group GmbH, Huhtamaki OYJ, Lintec Corporation, Muroll GmbH, Royston Labels Ltd, S&K LABEL spol.s r.o, SVS Etikety, Torraspapel Adestor, and UPM-Kymmene Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liner-less labels
5.3 Release liner labels
6 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Adhesive Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Water-based
6.3 Hot-melt
6.4 Rubber adhesives
6.5 Acrylic
7 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Face Material Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Plastic
7.3 Paper
8 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Reels
8.3 Sheets
9 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Printing Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Digital Printing
9.3 Flexography
9.4 Gravure
9.5 Letterpress
9.6 Lithography
9.7 Offset
9.8 Screen Printing
10 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Nature
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Permanent
10.3 Removable
10.4 Repositionable
11 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Apparel & Textiles
11.3 Consumer Durables
11.4 Food & Beverages
11.5 Gifts
11.6 Home & Personal Care
11.7 Industrial Lubricants & Paints
11.8 Pharmaceuticals
11.9 Retail Labels
11.10 Tracking, Logistics & Transport
11.11 Automotive
11.12 Electronics and Appliances
11.13 Agriculture
11.14 Manufacturing
11.15 Medical
12 Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market, by Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Middle East & Africa
13 Strategic Benchmarking
14 Vendors Landscape
14.1 3M Company
14.2 Americk Systems Labelling
14.3 Avery Products Corporation
14.4 CCL Industries Inc
14.5 Constantia
14.6 ETIS Slovakia, A.S
14.7 Flexibles Group GmbH
14.8 Huhtamaki OYJ
14.9 Lintec Corporation
14.10 Muroll GmbH
14.11 Royston Labels Ltd
14.12 S&K LABEL spol.s r.o
14.13 SVS Etikety
14.14 Torraspapel Adestor
14.15 UPM-Kymmene Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16hwct
