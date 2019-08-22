Global Security Digital Transformation Markets 2019: Focus on Public Safety, Critical Infrastructures, and Governments

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Digital Transformation, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Security ecosystem is embracing the digital transformation across multiple applications with an aim to improve operational efficiency and modernize legacy systems. This study covers the digital solutions market penetration in public safety, critical infrastructures, and governments.

This Security Digital Transformation analysis assesses the various levels of adoption when it comes to the Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality and the Blockchain. With an aim to define what a digital solution is per se, this report explores what are the benefits of embracing digital platforms in security missions. In that regard, the includes security uses cases and programs across different regions to highlight various penetration rates and discrepancies amongst security end-users depending on operating segments and relevance to security applications.

If resistance to change and security concerns are the biggest challenges slowing down market adoption of digital solutions, especially in Western regions, these new technologies are still perceived as essential to overcome operational pain points, from crime prevention to better evidence management, persistence surveillance and threat detection, information sharing and greater collaboration between diverse agencies.

The access to a bigger volume of valuable intelligence from embedded sensors, video surveillance, body-worn cameras and smart devices, such as tablets, glasses or watches, drives security forces to upgrade obsolete IT infrastructures. Besides, it is critical for the security forces adopt the relevant tools to efficiently handle, securely store and analyze these data to directly improve operation success, critical infrastructure resilience, identify sources of savings and adopt more adequate resources planning and risk management plans.

Nevertheless, not every industry player is in a position to deliver adequately digital solutions to the security ecosystem. This is another consequence of the security digital transformation: industry incumbents are facing the market entrance of non-traditional players. Amongst these new entrants, digital champions such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, IBM or Dell EMC are slowly paving their way. Additionally, smaller players from start-ups to unicorns are also increasing their market footprint when it comes to predictive analytics or innovative cyber solutions.

This more diverse competitive landscape is also impacting traditional business patterns and solutions provision, with a gradual interest towards Security on-demand and solutions delivered under the Software as a Service format.

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Scope and Definitions

Research Scope

What is a Digital Platform?

Examples of Digital Platforms

3. Security Digitalisation Overview and Trends

Why Digitalising?

Key Contextual Trends Impacting Digitalisation

Trends Analysis - Booster and Challenges

Opportunity Analysis

Market Penetration of Digital Technologies in Security

The Digitalisation Wave

Adoption Map

The Threat Landscape - Part 1

The Threat Landscape - Part 2

The Next Steps - Combining Digital Technologies in Security

4. Applications of Digital Technologies in Security

What Digitalisation Means for Security?

5. Digitalising Critical Infrastructures

Digitalising Critical National Infrastructures

Critical National Infrastructures Digitalisation

Digitalisation Added-Value on CNI Protection

Global Hot Spots and Top Segments

Case Study - Joint Border Management System

Case Study - Home Office Cloud Migration

Digitalising Critical National Infrastructures - Market Adoption Levels

Digitalising Critical National Infrastructures - Impact

6. Digitalising Public Safety

Early Adopters and Key Public Safety Applications

Impact on the Public Safety Intelligence Cycle

Public Safety Digitalisation - Main Pain Points

Case Study - AI to Tackle Terrorism Propaganda

Case Study - AI to Plan Safe Traffic Ahead

Digitalising Public Safety - Market Adoption Levels

Digitalising Public Safety - Impact

7. Business Models - Changes Ahead

Evolution of Business Models

Business Models - Contextual Evolution

Impact on Security - Security as a Service

Data Monetization Avenues

Network Effect

Network Effect on the Way? Use Case 1

8. Competition Impact

Digitalisation Impact on Competition - Current Landscape

Methodology

Leading Security Firms Market Presence

Digital Maturity Assessment

Digital Front Runners and Challengers

Assessing IT Leaders Maturity in Security

Security Players vs. IT Players

Security Digitalisation and Its Impact on Competition

Cyber Players

9. Growth Opportunities Analysis

Digital Transformation - Investment Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Security as a Service

Growth Opportunity 2 - Machine Biometrics

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10. Conclusion

Digital Transformation - Impact Analysis

Strategic Conclusions

Future Outlook - Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix - Companies Profiles

Technology Providers Profiles

Managed Services Profiles



