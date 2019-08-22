|
Global Security Digital Transformation Markets 2019: Focus on Public Safety, Critical Infrastructures, and Governments
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Security Digital Transformation, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Security ecosystem is embracing the digital transformation across multiple applications with an aim to improve operational efficiency and modernize legacy systems. This study covers the digital solutions market penetration in public safety, critical infrastructures, and governments.
This Security Digital Transformation analysis assesses the various levels of adoption when it comes to the Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Augmented Reality and the Blockchain. With an aim to define what a digital solution is per se, this report explores what are the benefits of embracing digital platforms in security missions. In that regard, the includes security uses cases and programs across different regions to highlight various penetration rates and discrepancies amongst security end-users depending on operating segments and relevance to security applications.
If resistance to change and security concerns are the biggest challenges slowing down market adoption of digital solutions, especially in Western regions, these new technologies are still perceived as essential to overcome operational pain points, from crime prevention to better evidence management, persistence surveillance and threat detection, information sharing and greater collaboration between diverse agencies.
The access to a bigger volume of valuable intelligence from embedded sensors, video surveillance, body-worn cameras and smart devices, such as tablets, glasses or watches, drives security forces to upgrade obsolete IT infrastructures. Besides, it is critical for the security forces adopt the relevant tools to efficiently handle, securely store and analyze these data to directly improve operation success, critical infrastructure resilience, identify sources of savings and adopt more adequate resources planning and risk management plans.
Nevertheless, not every industry player is in a position to deliver adequately digital solutions to the security ecosystem. This is another consequence of the security digital transformation: industry incumbents are facing the market entrance of non-traditional players. Amongst these new entrants, digital champions such as Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, IBM or Dell EMC are slowly paving their way. Additionally, smaller players from start-ups to unicorns are also increasing their market footprint when it comes to predictive analytics or innovative cyber solutions.
This more diverse competitive landscape is also impacting traditional business patterns and solutions provision, with a gradual interest towards Security on-demand and solutions delivered under the Software as a Service format.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Scope and Definitions
- Research Scope
- What is a Digital Platform?
- Examples of Digital Platforms
3. Security Digitalisation Overview and Trends
- Why Digitalising?
- Key Contextual Trends Impacting Digitalisation
- Trends Analysis - Booster and Challenges
- Opportunity Analysis
- Market Penetration of Digital Technologies in Security
- The Digitalisation Wave
- Adoption Map
- The Threat Landscape - Part 1
- The Threat Landscape - Part 2
- The Next Steps - Combining Digital Technologies in Security
4. Applications of Digital Technologies in Security
- What Digitalisation Means for Security?
5. Digitalising Critical Infrastructures
- Digitalising Critical National Infrastructures
- Critical National Infrastructures Digitalisation
- Digitalisation Added-Value on CNI Protection
- Global Hot Spots and Top Segments
- Case Study - Joint Border Management System
- Case Study - Home Office Cloud Migration
- Digitalising Critical National Infrastructures - Market Adoption Levels
- Digitalising Critical National Infrastructures - Impact
6. Digitalising Public Safety
- Early Adopters and Key Public Safety Applications
- Impact on the Public Safety Intelligence Cycle
- Public Safety Digitalisation - Main Pain Points
- Case Study - AI to Tackle Terrorism Propaganda
- Case Study - AI to Plan Safe Traffic Ahead
- Digitalising Public Safety - Market Adoption Levels
- Digitalising Public Safety - Impact
7. Business Models - Changes Ahead
- Evolution of Business Models
- Business Models - Contextual Evolution
- Impact on Security - Security as a Service
- Data Monetization Avenues
- Network Effect
- Network Effect on the Way? Use Case 1
8. Competition Impact
- Digitalisation Impact on Competition - Current Landscape
- Methodology
- Leading Security Firms Market Presence
- Digital Maturity Assessment
- Digital Front Runners and Challengers
- Assessing IT Leaders Maturity in Security
- Security Players vs. IT Players
- Security Digitalisation and Its Impact on Competition
- Cyber Players
9. Growth Opportunities Analysis
- Digital Transformation - Investment Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Security as a Service
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Machine Biometrics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
10. Conclusion
- Digital Transformation - Impact Analysis
- Strategic Conclusions
- Future Outlook - Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
11. Appendix - Companies Profiles
- Technology Providers Profiles
- Managed Services Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Web Services
- Dell EMC
- IBM
- Microsoft
