SMI 10’896 0.2%  SPI 13’538 0.4%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’823 0.3%  Euro 1.0750 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’598 -0.1%  Gold 1’834 0.3%  Bitcoin 32’045 0.7%  Dollar 0.8904 0.0%  Öl 55.2 0.3% 
18.01.2021 12:15:00

Global Scuba Diving Equipment Market Trajectory and Analytics - A US$4.7 Billion Market by 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scuba Diving Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scuba Diving Equipment estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. BCD & Regulator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Scuba Diving Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$950.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

In the global Exposure Suit segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$466.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$536.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$641.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Aqua Lung International
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  • MARES S. p. A.
  • Oceanic Worldwide
  • Sherwood Scuba

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Scuba Diving Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 44

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jd6jar

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-scuba-diving-equipment-market-trajectory-and-analytics---a--us4-7-billion-market-by-2027--301209965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 84.16
2.26 %
The Swatch Grp 252.00
1.20 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’057.50
1.00 %
Sika 247.00
0.94 %
SGS 2’733.00
0.81 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.80
-0.35 %
Swiss Life Hldg 431.30
-0.37 %
Swiss Re 84.12
-0.45 %
UBS Group 13.39
-0.59 %
ABB 26.05
-0.72 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:08
Vontobel: derimail - Megatrend Cloud Computing - hier passende Produkte finden
09:39
SMI erneut gegen den Trend fester
06:59
Daily Markets: SMI – Stabil auf hohem Niveau / Visa – Aufwärtstrend beendet?
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Baidu Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
14.01.21
Q1 2021 Ag Update
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
14.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Private Assets
14.01.21
Schroders: Kehrt die Inflation zurück? Drei Gründe für möglicherweise höhere Preise
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Europa-Chef von Moderna: Die Schweiz liegt in der Spitzengruppe
Corona-Folgen: So viel nimmt Warren Buffett 2020 mit Dividenden ein
SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Wells Fargo-Experte: Diese Halbleiter-Werte könnten 2021 interessant werden
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Rückschlag für Krypto-Bär Buffett: Bitcoin steckt Berkshire Hathaway in die Tasche
Plug Power im Rallymodus - Wie weit geht es für die Wasserstoff-Aktie noch nach oben?
GAM-Aktie verliert: GAM rechnet 2020 mit einem hohen Verlust
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS steht vor personellen Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat
Wasserstoff, Erneuerbare Energien & Co.: So können Anleger am ESG-Trend 2021 partizipieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Montag ohne große Ausschläge. Der DAX notiert zum Wochenstart ebenfalls kaum verändert. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag mehrheitlich positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit