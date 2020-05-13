Global Sanitizer Technologies Selects Sante Labs to Perform 3rd Party Testing on All Hand Sanitizer and Surface Sanitizer Batches to Ensure the Highest Quality Control

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sanitizer Technologies is pleased to announce a partnership with Sante Labs of Texas to perform 3rd party batch testing on all hand sanitizer and surface sanitizers that Global Sanitizer Technologies manufactures in order to ensure the highest quality control and transparency in the sanitizer industry.

"The Global Sanitizer Technologies team is committed to an enduring set of values of servanthood, integrity, and focus to meet the pressing needs of our society for hand disinfectants," said Mike Sandoval, President of Sante Laboratories. He further commented, "Partnership, scientific excellence, and pay-it-forward attitude are fundamental to the vibrancy and success of companies in this industry. Global Sanitizer Technologies and Sante Labs share this charisma, therefore we were happy to make a significant, long-term, scientific, and collaborative investment aimed at supporting Global Sanitizer Technologies and the community they serve to ensure their hand sanitizers are manufactured with ingredients that meet purity requirements set forth by the United States Pharmacopeia and comply with best practices for label compliance in the pharmaceutical industry."

"Our new partnership with Sante Labs will raise the bar in the fast growing hand and surface sanitizer industry at a time when the market is desperate for high quality products that not only meet but exceed FDA and CDC guidelines for quality control and effectiveness. We are dedicated to producing the very best sanitizer solutions for our customers and believe that transparency through testing and quality assurance is paramount to our success," said Ryan Lewis, Global Sanitizer Technologies founder and CEO.

As part of this new partnership, Sante Labs will provide the following testing services to Global Sanitizer Technologies products:

Sanitizer Testing Services

Commonly used raw material used to formulate hand sanitizers as dehydrated alcohol, ethyl alcohol (Ethanol), Isopropanol Alcohol (IPA), and Hydrogen Peroxide.

Dehydrated Alcohol purity assay to confirm starting material does not contain NLT 99.2% (by weight) of alcohol using GC-FID per USP 43-NF 38.

Ethyl Alcohol specification/acceptance criteria: NLT 99.2%, by weight

Sante Labs confirms that the starting dehydrated ethanol meets USP limits for organic impurities such as methanol, acetaldehyde and acetal, and benzene.

Ethyl Alcohol (Ethanol) purity assay to confirm starting material contains NLT 92.2% and NMT 93.8% (by weight) of alcohol using GC-FID per USP 43-NF 38.

Ethyl Alcohol specification/acceptance criteria: 92.3% and 93.8%, by weight

Sante Labs confirms that the starting ethyl alcohol meets USP limits for organic impurities such as methanol, acetaldehyde and acetal, and benzene.

Isopropyl Alcohol purity assay to confirm starting material does not contain NLT 99.0% of isopropyl alcohol using GC-FID per USP 43-NF 38.

Sante ensures that incoming IPA is pure and does not contain more than 0.1% of combined ethyl ether, acetone, diisopropyl ether, n-Propyl alcohol (1-propanol), and 2-butanol.

IPA Purity specification/acceptance criteria: 92.3% and 93.8%, by weight

Hydrogen Peroxide Concentrate purity assay to confirm starting material contains NLT 29.0% and NMT 32.0% (by weight) of hydrogen peroxide using GC-FID per USP 43-NF 38.

Hydrogen Peroxide Purity specification/acceptance criteria: 29.0% - 32.0%, by weight

Identity testing for all raw material is performed using Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR)

Label Claims

Sante Labs performs label claim testing on any formulated ingredient in finished products, including ethanol, isopropyl alcohol (IPA), and hydrogen peroxide, by USP 621 Chromatography and USP 541 Titrimetry. Label claim testing is essential to determine that hand sanitizer and disinfectants meet active ingredient minimum requirements for safety and effectiveness.

About Global Sanitizer Technologies

Global Sanitizer Technologies has established one of the largest vertically integrated supply chains of hand sanitizer gels and sanitizer surface sprays in the USA. Global Sanitizer Technologies utilize OTC and cGMP manufacturing facilities to produce the highest quality sanitizer products that can be relied upon by the healthcare, hospital, pharmacy, retail, and convenience store industries. Based in Las Vegas, NV with operations in California, Nevada, and Texas, Global Sanitizer Technologies is quickly becoming one of the leading suppliers of bulk and wholesale hand sanitizers and surface disinfectants in the USA. For more information visit: www.GlobalSanitizers.com

About Sante Labs

Sante Laboratories is one of the leading contract development and manufacturing organization in the biohealth industry and the first and the leading ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratory in the State of Texas. They are also formulators of solubility enhancement and encapsulation technology that renders cannabinoids shelf-stable and water miscible for better bioavailability and greater pharmacokinetic predictability. For more information visit: www.SanteLabs.com

