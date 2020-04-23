Global Robotic Vision Industry

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic Vision market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.5%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$181.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$368.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$662.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adept Technology, Inc.

Cognex Corporation

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon AB

Keyence Corporation

Koh Young Technology, Inc.

Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Mvtec Software GmbH

National Instruments Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

SICK AG

Teledyne DALSA, Inc.

Tordivel AS









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Robotic Vision Technology

Robotic Vision Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Robotic Vision Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Automotive Production to Drive the Robotic Vision Market

Stringent Government Regulations and Rising Need for Food

Safety Propel the Robotic Vision Market in F&B Sector

Robotic Vision in Packaging Applications to Bolster Market Growth

Robotics in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Help Prevent Quality

Escapes

Integration of 3D Capabilities in Robotic Vision Enables

Smarter Performance

Advancements in Robotics Spur Market Expansion





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

