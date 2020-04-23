|
Global Robotic Vision Industry
NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotic Vision market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 10.5%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 12% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$174.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$181.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$368.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$662.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adept Technology, Inc.
- Cognex Corporation
- FARO Technologies, Inc.
- GOM GmbH
- Hexagon AB
- Keyence Corporation
- Koh Young Technology, Inc.
- Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.
- Mvtec Software GmbH
- National Instruments Corporation
- Nikon Metrology NV
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- SICK AG
- Teledyne DALSA, Inc.
- Tordivel AS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Robotic Vision Technology
Robotic Vision Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Robotic Vision Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Automotive Production to Drive the Robotic Vision Market
Stringent Government Regulations and Rising Need for Food
Safety Propel the Robotic Vision Market in F&B Sector
Robotic Vision in Packaging Applications to Bolster Market Growth
Robotics in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Help Prevent Quality
Escapes
Integration of 3D Capabilities in Robotic Vision Enables
Smarter Performance
Advancements in Robotics Spur Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Robotic Vision Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Robotic Vision Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Robotic Vision Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 2D (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 2D (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 2D (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: 3D (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: 3D (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: 3D (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Automotive (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Automotive (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Automotive (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Packaging (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Packaging (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Packaging (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Aerospace (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Aerospace (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Aerospace (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Food Processing (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Food Processing (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Food Processing (Industry) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Metal Processing (Industry) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Metal Processing (Industry) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Metal Processing (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Robotic Vision Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Robotic Vision Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Robotic Vision Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 35: United States Robotic Vision Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Robotic Vision Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Robotic Vision Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 39: Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Robotic Vision Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Robotic Vision Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Robotic Vision Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Robotic Vision Market in Canada: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Canadian Robotic Vision Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Robotic Vision Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Industry for
2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Robotic Vision: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Robotic Vision Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Robotic
Vision Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 53: Robotic Vision Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Robotic Vision Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Robotic
Vision in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Robotic Vision Market in US$ Million by
Industry: 2009-2017
Table 57: Robotic Vision Market Share Shift in Japan by
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Robotic Vision Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Robotic Vision Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Robotic Vision Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Robotic Vision Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 62: Chinese Robotic Vision Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 63: Robotic Vision Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Robotic Vision in US$ Million by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Robotic Vision Market Review in China in US$ Million
by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Robotic Vision Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Robotic Vision Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: Robotic Vision Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 69: European Robotic Vision Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 71: Robotic Vision Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Robotic Vision Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 74: European Robotic Vision Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 75: Robotic Vision Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: European Robotic Vision Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 77: Robotic Vision Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for the Period
2009-2017
Table 78: European Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: Robotic Vision Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Robotic Vision Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: French Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Robotic Vision Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Robotic Vision Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Robotic Vision Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: Robotic Vision Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Robotic Vision Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: German Robotic Vision Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 92: Robotic Vision Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: German Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Robotic Vision Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Robotic Vision Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 96: Robotic Vision Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian Robotic Vision Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Robotic Vision Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Robotic Vision Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Robotic Vision Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Italian Robotic Vision Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 102: Robotic Vision Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Robotic Vision in US$ Million by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Robotic Vision Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown by
Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Robotic Vision: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Robotic Vision Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Robotic Vision Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 110: Robotic Vision Market in the United Kingdom in US$
Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Robotic Vision Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Robotic Vision in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Robotic Vision Market in US$ Million
by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 114: Robotic Vision Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 115: Rest of Europe Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 116: Robotic Vision Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Europe Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Rest of Europe Robotic Vision Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 119: Rest of Europe Robotic Vision Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 120: Robotic Vision Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Robotic Vision Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 122: Robotic Vision Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Industry for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Robotic Vision Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Robotic Vision Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 133: Rest of World Robotic Vision Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Rest of World Robotic Vision Historic Market Review
by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 135: Robotic Vision Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Robotic Vision Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 137: Robotic Vision Market in Rest of World: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of World Robotic Vision Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Robotic Vision Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Robotic Vision Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Industry for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Robotic Vision Market Share Analysis
by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADEPT TECHNOLOGY
COGNEX CORPORATION
FARO TECHNOLOGIES
GOM GMBH
HEXAGON AB
KEYENCE CORPORATION
KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY
MATROX ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS
MVTEC SOFTWARE GMBH
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
NIKON METROLOGY NV
QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
SICK AG
TELEDYNE DALSA
TORDIVEL AS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
