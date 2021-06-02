SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’608 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0971 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’906 0.3%  Bitcoin 34’059 3.6%  Dollar 0.8983 0.1%  Öl 71.2 0.8% 
02.06.2021 18:45:00

Global Retinal Implants Industry (2020 to 2027) - Key Market Trends and Drivers

DUBLIN, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retinal Implants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Retinal Implants estimated at US$39.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Implantable Miniature Telescope, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.7% CAGR and reach US$41.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Argus II segment is readjusted to a revised 9.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Retinal Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.

Retina Implant Alpha AMS Segment to Record 8.8% CAGR

In the global Retina Implant Alpha AMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.4 Million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):

  • Abbott Vascular
  • Bionic Eye Technologies, Inc.
  • Bionic Vision Australia
  • Drager Medical GmbH
  • Labtician Ophthalmics, Inc.
  • Nano Retina
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Pixium Vision SA
  • Retina Implant AG
  • Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
  • VisionCare, Inc.
  • Visus Technology, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 40

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ha9er1

﻿

