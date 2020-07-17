17.07.2020 17:45:00

Global Retail Digital Transformation Market Assessment 2020-2027 with Concise, Short-term Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2021)

The "Retail Digital Transformation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 9th edition of this report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Retail Digital Transformation Market to Reach US$12.7 Trillion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Retail Digital Transformation estimated at US$3.4 Trillion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Mobile Apps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 21.7% CAGR to reach US$9.1 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Websites segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.8% share of the global Retail Digital Transformation market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Retail Digital Transformation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Trillion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.86% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.2 Trillion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Trillion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Amazon.com, Inc.
  • Ebay, Inc.
  • Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.
  • Otto GmbH & Co. KG
  • Rakuten, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

