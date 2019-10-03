Global Respiratory Devices Market Forecast 2019-2026 by Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Monitoring Devices, and Consumables

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The respiratory care devices' global market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach $23,510.9 million by 2026.



Respiratory care devices products market is segmented as diagnostic, therapeutic, monitoring devices, and consumables. The therapeutic devices market commanded the largest share in 2019, and the market is expected to grow at a strong single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

The Respiratory care device is one of the parts of the medical device which is used for diagnosis, treatment and monitoring purpose. The respiratory care device's global market is segmented based on the products, applications, end-users, and geography. Globally respiratory care devices market is showing rapid growth and also in coming years continuing to evolve in the field of research, development, and manufacturing due to its wide range of driving factors such as the increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases, rising use of non-invasive respiratory care devices and growing demand for homecare respiratory devices.



The therapeutic device product market is segmented into humidifiers, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, PAP devices, resuscitators, ventilators, inhalers, and others. According to the author's analysis, among the therapeutic devices segment, ventilators commanded the largest revenue in 2019, the market is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The PAP devices are expected to grow at a strong double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The monitoring devices market is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The monitoring devices are segmented into pulse oximeter, capnographs and gas analyzers. The pulse oximeters commanded the largest revenue in 2019 and the capnographs are expected to grow at a strong single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The diagnostic devices are expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The diagnostic devices are segmented into spirometers, peak flow meters and polysomnographs, among these, spirometers commanded the largest share in 2019, peak flow meters are expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The consumables market is expected to grow at a single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The consumables are segmented based on product into masks, nasal cannula, tracheostomy devices, and others. Mask commanded the largest revenue is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



The respiratory care devices market based on application is segmented into obstructive, restrictive, vascular, infectious and other respiratory conditions. Among applications, obstructive respiratory conditions commanded the largest revenue in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. The obstructive respiratory conditions are further segmented into COPD (chronic bronchitis and emphysema), asthma, cystic fibrosis, and obstructive sleep apnea, the COPD commanded the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

