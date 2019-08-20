Global Resilient Flooring Market Outlook 2019-2025 - High Demand for Luxury Vinyl / Increasing Use of Vinyl Flooring in Residential Segment / Growth of E-commerce

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Resilient Flooring Market (By Products - LVT, Vinyl Flooring & WPC; By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa & CIS) Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vinyl flooring, an important segment of resilient flooring has been witnessing higher adoption in the residential segment globally. It was primarily deployed in commercial spaces previously but advancement in the industry has brought about products such as realistic tiles and planks mimicking natural look which has boosted its uptake.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of global resilient flooring market with market segmentation done across various products such as LVT, vinyl composite tiles, sheet vinyl and WPC. Geographical analysis is done across leading markets in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and CIS.



The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in the global resilient market. The report has been segmented as follows:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Flooring Market

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Product Types

3.1.3 End-Users

3.2 Global Flooring Market Analysis



4. Resilient Flooring

4.1 Overview

4.2 Classification

4.3 Market Analysis



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Product Types

5.1.3 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.4 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.5 Market Share by Method of Installation

5.1.6 Market Share by Floor Origin

5.2 Vinyl Flooring

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Sheet Vinyl

5.2.2.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2.2 Market Share by Floor Origin

5.2.3 Vinyl Composite Tiles

5.2.3.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 WPC

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.2 Market Share by Product

6.1.3 The US

6.1.3.1 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3.3 Market Share by Product

6.1.3.4 Market Share by End-Users

6.1.3.5 Market Share by Distributional Channels

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.4 Middle East & Africa

6.5 Latin America

6.6 CIS



7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Industry Trends & Developments

7.1.1 High Demand for Luxury Vinyl Segment

7.1.3 Increasing Use of Vinyl Flooring in Residential Segment

7.1.4 Growth of E-commerce

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 Growth of Construction Industry

7.2.2 Focus on Aesthetics

7.2.3 Rise in Disposable Income

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Stringent Regulations

7.3.2 Intense Competition in the Market

7.3.3 Fluctuations in Price of Raw Materials



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Product Landscape

8.2 Financial Analysis

8.3 Market Share Analysis

8.3.1 Global

8.3.2 The US



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Interface Inc.

9.2 Mohawk Industries, Inc.

9.3 Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

9.4 Shaw Industries

9.5 Tarkett Inc



