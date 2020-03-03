03.03.2020 16:05:00

Global Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Industry

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$143.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. ELISA Kits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$418.5 Billion by the year 2025, ELISA Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205335/?utm_source=PRN 

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ELISA Kits will reach a market size of US$24.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) (US)
  • BD Biosciences (US)
  • BioLegend, Inc. (US)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
  • Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)
  • Merck KgaA (Germany)
  • Mercodia AB (Sweden)
  • R&D Systems, Inc. (US)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

ELISA - A Renowned and Proven Assay Format
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
ELISA Amid A Challenging Environment
Strategies to Counter Competition
Technological Advances to Buoy ELISA?s Prospects
Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Limited ELISA Application in the Food Industry
Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029


3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 4: ELISA Kits (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: ELISA Kits (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: ELISA Kits (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs (Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs (Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 9: ELISA Development Sets & Antibody Pairs (Segment)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global
Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use)
Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 12: Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Research Laboratories (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Research Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Research Laboratories (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025


III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 19: United States Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 24: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 25: Canadian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Research
ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 36: Chinese Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 41: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 43: European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 44: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: French Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 51: French Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 54: French Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 57: German Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 60: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 63: Italian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Italian Demand for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: United Kingdom Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 72: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Spanish Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 75: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Spanish Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 81: Russian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Russian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 83: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 84: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 86: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Rest of Europe Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Australian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 102: Australian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Indian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 108: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 109: Indian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: South Korean Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 114: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay): Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 123: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018-2025
Table 125: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A
Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Latin American Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 127: Latin American Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 131: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 134: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Argentinean Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Argentinean Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 137: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 139: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Brazilian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 141: Brazilian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 145: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Mexican Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2009-2017
Table 147: Mexican Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 150: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 159: The Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: The Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: The Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 162: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales
by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 168: Iranian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Research
ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018-2025
Table 173: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Israeli Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Israeli Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 176: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Research ELISA
(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 182: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 186: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment: 2009-2017
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 196: African Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 198: African Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: African Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent
Assay) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 200: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 201: Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)
Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025


IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 113
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-research-elisa-enzyme-linked-immunosorbent-assay-industry-301015247.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

