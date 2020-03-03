|
03.03.2020 16:05:00
Global Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Industry
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$143.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4%. ELISA Kits, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$418.5 Billion by the year 2025, ELISA Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, ELISA Kits will reach a market size of US$24.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$40.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO) (US)
- BD Biosciences (US)
- BioLegend, Inc. (US)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
- Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)
- Merck KgaA (Germany)
- Mercodia AB (Sweden)
- R&D Systems, Inc. (US)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
ELISA - A Renowned and Proven Assay Format
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Analysis
Factors Sustaining Market Growth
Factors Restraining Growth
ELISA Amid A Challenging Environment
Strategies to Counter Competition
Technological Advances to Buoy ELISA?s Prospects
Automation of ELISA - Enabling its Sustenance
Growing Popularity of Multiplexing Deters ELISA Market
Commoditization: A Key Issue Facing ELISA Product Manufacturers
Limited ELISA Application in the Food Industry
Available Test Kits at External Laboratories by Allergen
Competitive Landscape
Global Competitor Market Shares
Research ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 113
