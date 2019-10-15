|
15.10.2019 00:20:00
Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$958.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 13.8%. Vital Sign Monitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$475.4 Million by the year 2025, Vital Sign Monitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vital Sign Monitors will reach a market size of US$44.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$167.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biotronik SE & Co. KG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Intel Corporation; Johnson & Johnson; Koninklijke Philips NV; Medtronic of Canada Ltd.; Philips Healthcare; Robert Bosch GmbH; Welch Allyn, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Vital Sign Monitors (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Vital Sign Monitors (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Vital Sign Monitors (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Special Monitors (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Special Monitors (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Special Monitors (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Cancer (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Cancer (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Cancer (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Cardiovascular Diseases (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 14: Cardiovascular Diseases (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Cardiovascular Diseases (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Diabetes (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Diabetes (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Diabetes (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Sleep Disorder (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Sleep Disorder (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Sleep Disorder (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Hospital based Patients (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Hospital based Patients (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Hospital based Patients (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Ambulatory Patients (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Ambulatory Patients (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Ambulatory Patients (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Home Healthcare (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in the
United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$
Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand
for 2009-2017
Table 39: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 40: United States Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 41: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 42: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 47: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Canadian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 50: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 51: Canadian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Remote Patient Monitoring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Remote
Patient Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018
to 2025
Table 56: Japanese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Remote
Patient Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 59: Japanese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift
in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Chinese Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 70: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 71: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 74: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 77: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 80: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: European Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 82: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: French Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: French Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 88: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: French Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 90: French Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 91: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 96: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: German Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 100: Italian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 103: Italian Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Italian Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Italian Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Remote Patient Monitoring
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Remote Patient Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: United Kingdom Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Remote Patient Monitoring Systems in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 116: United Kingdom Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 119: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 120: Rest of Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Rest of Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 122: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 125: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Europe Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 129: Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:
2018-2025
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:
2009-2017
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018-2025
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2009, 2019, and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2009-2017
Table 138: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 139: Rest of World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 143: Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 144: Rest of World Remote Patient Monitoring Systems
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG
INTEL CORPORATION
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV
MEDTRONIC OF CANADA LTD.
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
WELCH ALLYN, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818127/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-remote-patient-monitoring-systems-industry-300938013.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die Skepsis über die vermeldeten Fortschritte im sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt belastete am Montag neben dem heimischen Aktienmarkt auch den deutschen Leitindex. Die Wall Street tendierte am Montag seitwärts. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart mit Gewinnen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}