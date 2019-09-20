+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 11:00:00

Global Relay Adds Support for Leading Cloud Identity Providers

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Relay, the leading provider of compliance archiving and messaging, supervision, eDiscovery, and analytics to the financial sector, recognizes the importance of access management systems that manage single sign-on protocols and user authentication in maintaining a secure environment. Accordingly, Global Relay has added support for leading cloud identity and access providers such as Okta, Ping Identity, Azure, and more. This will ensure clients can easily verify the identities of their users when they access sensitive data, regardless of the identity management system they are using.

About Global Relay

Global Relay is the leading provider of cloud-based electronic message archiving, supervision, and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries. Global Relay delivers services to over 23,000 customers in 90 countries, including 22 of the top 25 banks. Global Relay Archive supports email, IM, Bloomberg®, Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), social media, mobile messaging, and more - with mobile, Outlook, and web access.

info(at)globalrelay(dot)net | 866.484.6630 | http://www.globalrelay.com/

 

SOURCE Global Relay

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
10:30
Rocket Internet – hält der Support?
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
08:51
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
06:19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Eurokurs zum Franken gestiegen
Wird das neue Apple iPhone 11 zum überraschenden Absatzkönig?
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
SMI fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Freitag an, während sich der deutsche DAX kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickeln sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street verarbeiteten die Anleger den Fed-Entscheid vom Vortag.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB