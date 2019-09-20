Global Relay Adds Support for Leading Cloud Identity Providers

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Relay, the leading provider of compliance archiving and messaging, supervision, eDiscovery, and analytics to the financial sector, recognizes the importance of access management systems that manage single sign-on protocols and user authentication in maintaining a secure environment. Accordingly, Global Relay has added support for leading cloud identity and access providers such as Okta, Ping Identity, Azure, and more. This will ensure clients can easily verify the identities of their users when they access sensitive data, regardless of the identity management system they are using.

Global Relay is the leading provider of cloud-based electronic message archiving, supervision, and eDiscovery solutions for the global financial sector and other highly regulated industries.

