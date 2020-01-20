20.01.2020 10:16:00

Global Recognition for Outstanding All-inclusive Package Awarded to JA The Resort Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai's largest experience resort, JA The Resort has recently received a global recognition for its all-inclusive offer, which provides guests an extensive selection of food and beverage across 25 premium restaurants and bars, all located within 3 unique hotels on 1 million square metres of picturesque grounds.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:  https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8676951-ja-resorts-dubai-global-recognition/

Building on an extensive portfolio of awards, the three hotels of JA the Resort can now add the title of Middle East's Luxury Family All Inclusive Hotel from the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards 2019 to the list. Pitched as the ideal way to enjoy a 5-star family holiday without concern for the daily tally of food and beverage, it includes breakfast, lunch and dinner across 25 outlets; from elevated buffets and casual beachfront eateries to signature restaurant collaborations with celebrity chefs of Michelin-Star acclaim. Guests can enjoy an extensive range of premium beverages from 11am-midnight, including a variety of beers, wines, spirits, cocktails, soft beverages and their personal in-room minibar.

When pitted against other resorts in the region with more limited packages, JA The Resort beat out competition with a value-for-money all-inclusive offer complemented by outstanding facilities, and notably positive guest feedback. Within the 1 million square metres of leisure facilities and 800-metres of private beach, there are seven pools with four swim up bars, a 9-hole, par 35 championship standard golf course with driving range, a golf academy, four tennis courts, squash and badminton courts, horse-riding stables, a mini-golf course, a watersports centre with water-skiing, windsurfing, banana-boats, catamarans, sailboats and a private marina offering fishing, boat trips and seaplane flights. It also boasts 6 shooting ranges, a Calm Spa, a bio-garden, crèche, Kids' Club and Babysitting service. 

Guests may choose to experience the award-winning all-inclusive in package in the new JA Lake View Hotel; a design-driven property with panoramic views over the golf course, 3 pools, a spectacular rooftop mixology bar- BIBÉ and 3 restaurants; Kinara by Vikas Khanna Indian restaurant, 81 –an expansive buffet and Republik, a modern gastropub, or in the more secluded JA Palm Tree Court; beach villa suites with huge terraces – recently awarded with a TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award 2019. For families who love to be at the heart of the action the selection is often the acclaimed JA Beach Hotel, with beachfront access and newly refurbished rooms each with their own private glass balcony.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/880585/JA_Resorts_and_Hotels_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076660/JA_Resort.jpg  
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076651/JA_Resort.mp4

Global Recognition for Outstanding All-Inclusive Package Awarded to JA The Resort Dubai (PRNewsfoto/JA Resorts & Hotels)

JA Resorts & Hotels Logo (PRNewsfoto/JA Resorts & Hotels)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-recognition-for-outstanding-all-inclusive-package-awarded-to-ja-the-resort-dubai-300989505.html

SOURCE JA Resorts & Hotels

