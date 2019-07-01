Global Quantum Dots Market Report 2019 (14th Edition): Optoelectronics Dominate the QD-based Products Market, chiefly High Definition TVs-QLED-TVs

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Quantum Dots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since their synthesis over 30 years ago, QDs have featured in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.

The quantum dot market continues to grow in 2019. The market is moving towards more advanced applications of quantum dots in TVs with major producers developing technologies beyond Quantum Dot Enhancement Film (QDEF) such as:

QD Glass on LGP.

Quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for microLEDS and displays.

Active Matrix Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode (AMQLED).

Perovskite QDs.

Inkjet printed QDs.

Market segments such as micro and mini LEDs, sensors, lighting, solar windows, anti-counterfeiting and biosciences are growing. The Global Market for Quantum Dots analysis quantum dot suppliers, display manufacturers and OEMs. The global quantum dots (QD) based products market will be potentially valued at more than $35 billion by 2030. The optoelectronics market represents the vast majority of this figure, chiefly High Definition TVs-QLED-TVs.



TV displays still dominate the end user segment for QD-based products with a fast growing market for QD monitors. The use of QDs in solar conversion windows is also being heavily backed this year with a number of companies developing prototypes and funding multi-million dollar investments. The price of large QD-TVs is also falling.



This 245-page analysis report on the quantum dots market is now in its 14th edition (First edition 2009). Contents include:

QD types, properties and production methods.

Changing market dynamics in the quantum dots market.

Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment.

Strategic partnerships in the display market

Demand for quantum dots in displays, current and forecast.

Production costs.

Competitive landscape for QDs.

Analysis of key players in the quantum dots market-target markets, partnerships and collaborations, production capacities, production technology, sales territory, clients.

Applications analysis-applications by industry and product (used as a substitute for already used additive or as a new additive; most prospective QD-containing products/applications for next 1-5 years). Applications assessed for technology and market readiness, and potential market volume in terms of QD consumption by application.

Readiness of QD-based solution for each segment. Contribution of ND to improved performance in each application.

Market share of QD based display manufacturers.

In-depth market segmentation and analysis.

Quantum dots application roadmap.

Regional analysis.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

Revenue estimates for quantum dots market to 2030.

Recent industry trends and developments.

Competitive landscape.

Regulatory issues.

Perovskite QDs producers and market.

Strategies of key players and products offered.

Market revenues forecasts to 2030 and historical figures from 2013.

Markets covered: TV displays and smartphone displays, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, artificial photosynthesis and light emitting diodes (LEDs).

Market assessment in QLED TVs and displays, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in LED lighting, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in biotechnology and medicine, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in security and anti-counterfeiting, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

Market assessment in sensors, including market drivers, commercialization, market revenues to 2030, manufacturing and product development.

105 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Report scope

1.2 Market definition

1.2.1 Categorization

1.3 Research methodology

1.4 Assumptions and limitations

1.5 Primary research

1.6 Secondary research



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Growth in high definition TV demand

2.1.1 QD advantages and definition of QLED

2.1.1.1 QLEDs/QD-OLEDs

2.2 Market growth since 2013

2.3 QD-TVs market

2.4 The Quantum Dot market in 2019

2.4.1 Market segments and main players

2.5 Cadmium vs. cadmium free

2.5.1 Cadmium QDs

2.5.2 Cadmium-free QDs

2.5.3 European commission ban use of cadmium in TVs and displays

2.5.4 Perovskite quantum dots

2.5.5 Graphene quantum dots

2.6 Quantum Dot Revenues 2015-2030

2.7 Market drivers and trends

2.8 Market challenges



3 Quantum Dots

3.1 Properties

3.2 Synthesis

3.3 Types

3.3.1 Cadmium Selenide, Cadmium Sulfide and other materials

3.3.2 Cadmium-free quantum dots

3.4 Carbon quantum dots (CQDs)

3.4.1 Properties

3.4.2 Applications

3.5 Graphene quantum dots

3.5.1 Synthesis

3.5.2 Applications

3.5.2.1 Pricing

3.5.2.2 Investment

3.6 Quantum rods

3.6.1 Properties

3.6.2 Applications



4 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



5 Quantum Dots Industry Analysis

5.1 Key players

5.2 Licensing, collaborations and partnerships

5.3 Supply chain



6 Quantum Dots Regulations

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Cadmium exemption in TVs and lighting

6.1.2 August 2017 ruling

6.2 United States

6.2.1 Low Volume Exemption (LVE)

6.2.2 New Chemicals Program

6.3 Asia



7 Markets for Quantum Dots

7.1 Revenues 2013-2030

7.2 Production and pricing

7.2.1 Production capacities

7.2.2 Prices

7.3 Target market for quantum dots producers

7.4 Market for quantum dots, by region



8 Quantum Dots in TVs/Displays

8.1 Market drivers and trends

8.1 Display performance progress

8.1.1 Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR)

8.1.2 Cd-based QLEDs

8.1.3 Cd-free QLEDs

8.1.4 OLEDs

8.1.4.1 Fluorescent OLEDs

8.1.4.2 Thermally activated delayed fluorescent (TADF) OLEDs

8.1.4.3 Phosphorescent OLEDs (PhOLEDs)

8.1.4.4 Soluble OLEDs

8.1.5 TFT

8.2 Applications

8.2.1 LCDs vs. OLEDs vs. QD-LCDs/QLEDs

8.2.2 QD-LCD TVs/QLEDs

8.2.3 Micro-LEDs

8.2.4 QD colour filter replacement

8.2.5 Non-Cd ELQD

8.2.5.1 CdSe ELQD devices

8.2.5.2 InP-based ELQD devices

8.2.5.3 Combination with other nanomaterials

8.2.6 Inkjet printing

8.2.7 Perovskite QDs

8.2.7.1 Perovskite QD producers

8.3 Synthesis and manufacturing

8.3.1 Production Costs

8.3.2 Integration into LCDs

8.3.3 Types of QD displays and materials used

8.3.3.1 Amount of QDs/sqm used in displays applications

8.3.3.2 On-edge (edge optic)

8.3.3.3 On-surface (film)

8.3.3.4 QD colour filter (QDF)

8.3.3.5 On-chip

8.3.3.6 Active Matrix Quantum-dot Light Emitting Diode (AMQLED)

8.3.3.7 QD Glass LGP

8.3.3.8 Quantum dot/OLED hybrid

8.3.3.9 Quantum rods

8.3.3.10 Quantum converters with red phosphors

8.3.3.11 Electroluminescent (EL)QD displays

8.3.4 Flexible displays

8.3.4.1 Inkjet printed QD displays

8.3.4.2 Flexible LCDs

8.3.4.3 Flexible OLEDs (FOLED)

8.3.4.4 Flexible AMOLED

8.3.4.5 Flexible electrophoretic displays

8.3.4.6 Flexible QLEDs

8.4 QD-LCD products

8.4.1 Commercialization timeline for quantum dot display products

8.5 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

8.6 Quantum dot display partnerships and collaborations

8.7 Global market for quantum dots in TVs and displays

8.7.1 Current quantum dot demand in displays and forecast

8.7.2 Market share by producers

8.7.3 OLED market

8.7.4 QD-TV unit sales 2016-2030

8.7.5 QD Monitor Unit sales 2015-2030

8.8 Quantum dot TV and display companies



9 Quantum Dots in Photovoltaics

9.1 Market drivers and trends

9.2 Applications

9.2.1 Nanomaterials in solar cells

9.2.2 Advantages of quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.2.3 Types of quantum dot solar cells

9.2.3.1 Metalsemiconductor/ Schottky QD junction solar cell

9.2.3.2 Silicon/QD Film Hybrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.3 Silicon/Graphene QD Film Hybrid Solar Cells

9.2.3.4 Depleted-heterojunction QD solar cell

9.2.3.5 QD-sensitized solar cells (QDSSC)

9.2.3.6 Quantum dot solar windows

9.3 Market challenges

9.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

9.5 Global market for quantum dots in photovoltaics

9.6 Quantum dot photovoltaics companies



10 Quantum Dots in LED Lighting

10.1 Market drivers and trends

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 LED lighting

10.2.2 Horticultural lighting

10.3 Market challenges

10.4 Industry and research developments 2013-2019

10.5 Global market for quantum dots in LED lighting

10.6 Quantum dot lighting companies



11 Quantum Dots in Biotechnology and Medicine

11.1 Market drivers and trends

11.2 Applications

11.2.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.2.1.1 Biomarkers

11.2.1.2 Photodynamic therapy

11.2.1.3 Point-of-care

11.2.2 Drug delivery

11.3 Market challenges

11.4 Global market for quantum dots in biotechnology and medicine

11.4.1 Imaging and diagnostics

11.4.2 Drug delivery

11.5 Quantum dot biotechnology and medicine companies



12 Quantum Dots in Security and Anti-Counterfeiting

12.1 Market drivers and trends

12.2 Applications

12.3 Global market size for quantum dots in security and anti-counterfeiting

12.4 Quantum dot security and anti-counterfeiting Companies



13 Quantum Dots in Sensors

13.1 Market drivers and trends

13.2 Applications

13.2.1 Food sensors

13.2.2 Chemical and gas sensors

13.2.3 Biosensors

13.2.4 Image sensors

13.3 Global market size for quantum dots in sensors

13.4 Market challenges

13.5 Quantum dot sensor companies



14 Other Markets

14.1 Batteries

14.1.1 Properties

14.1.2 Companies

14.2 Thermoelectrics

14.2.1 Properties

14.2.2 Companies

14.3 QD Lasers

14.3.1 Companies

14.4 Photocatalysts

14.5 Spectrometers

14.6 Electronics

14.7 Hydrogen production

14.8 Autonomous vehicles



15 Quantum Dot Producer and Product Developer Profiles



16 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m5x1o

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

