Global Quantum Cryptography Research Report 2019 Featuring Crypta Labs, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Microsoft, Quintessence Labs, and Toshiba

The scope of this report covers global markets of quantum cryptography, which is used globally in various types of applications. The market is segmented by deployment protocol, algorithm type, component, application, end-user vertical, and by region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each deployment protocol, algorithm type, component, application, end-user vertical, and regional market.



Quantum cryptography uses quantum mechanical properties to complete cryptographic tasks. The Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology in quantum cryptography is based on Heisenberg's uncertainty principle. Therefore, an unauthorized third party's attempt to intercept the secret keys used for encryption will produce an irreversible change in the quantum states before they are retransmitted to the intended destination.



This will cause an abnormally high error rate in the transmissions between the sender and intended recipient, alerting the recipient of the unauthorized third party's attempt to intercept the keys. Quantum cryptography is used across industries such as government and defense, banking and financial services, IT and telecommunications, and retail, among others.



The increasing number of cyberattacks along with the pressing need to secure data and cybersecurity funding should drive the growth in the global market of quantum cryptography. Governments and institutions around the world are directing financial resources to build quantum computers that can instantly break non-quantum-based cryptography.



This also has created an increased interest in quantum cryptography as many companies are seeking to install quantum cryptographic systems to protect their data. The IT and telecommunication sector should be the largest contributor to the global market of quantum cryptography because enterprises in this segment continuously generate big data.

Protection from cyberattacks is vital.

The report also discusses the major players in each of the regional markets for quantum cryptography. It explains the major market drivers of the global market of quantum cryptography, the current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the quantum cryptography market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major global vendors in the quantum cryptography industry.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the global market for quantum cryptography

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assays the role of quantum cryptography to help secure private messages and communication of confidential information across different verticals

Information on underlying technologies driving the industry's growth along with primary factors - current trends, regulatory updates, and other macro-economic factors - that can influence the market

Insights into initiatives taken by government and institutions around the world to build quantum computers that can break down non-quantum-based cryptography

Snapshot of technological advancements in next-generation wireless network technologies

Detailed profiles of key companies in the global quantum cryptography market, including Crypta Labs Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Infineon Technologies AG, Microsoft Corp., Quintessence Labs Pty Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Quantum Cryptography Market, by Deployment Protocol

SSL/TLS protocol

BB84 Protocol

Quantum Cryptography Market, by Algorithm Type

Symmetric Key

Asymmetric Key

Quantum Cryptography Market, by Component

Solutions

Services

Quantum Cryptography Market, by Application

Network Security

Database Encryption

Application Security

Quantum Cryptography Market, by End-User Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing and Retail

Others

Chapter 4 Global Market for Quantum Cryptography

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Deployment Protocol

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Algorithm Type

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Component

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Application

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Region

Global Market for SSL/TLS Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for BB84 Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Symmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Asymmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Solutions, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Services, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Database Encryption, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Application Security, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Network Security, by End-User Vertical

North American Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

European Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Asia-Pacific Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

South American Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

ROW Market for Quantum Cryptography, by End-User Vertical

Global Market for SSL/TLS Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by Region

Global Market for BB84 Protocol Quantum Cryptography, by Region

Global Market for Symmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by Region

Global Market for Asymmetric Key Quantum Cryptography, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Solutions, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Services, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography Database in Encryption Applications, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in Application Security, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in Network Security Applications, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Sector, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Government and Defense Sector, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Healthcare Sector, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the IT and Telecommunication Sector, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in the Manufacturing and Retail Sectors, by Region

Global Market for Quantum Cryptography in Other Sectors, by Region

Chapter 5 Global Market for Quantum Cryptography, by Region and Country

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Cyberattack Incidents

Increasing Demand for Security for IoT and Cloud Technologies

Technological Advancement in Next-Generation Wireless Network Technologies

Increased Cybersecurity Funding

Challenges

Lack of Expertise

High Cost of Implementation

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

1Qbit Information Technologies Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Airbus S.A.S.

Aliyun Computing Co., Ltd.

Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co., Ltd.

At&T Inc.

Atos Se

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Inc.

BT Group Plc

Carl Zeiss Ag

Crypta Labs Ltd.

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

ID Quantiques Sa

Imec

Infineon Technologies Ag

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Magiq Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Nano-Meta Technologies Inc.

NEC Corp.

Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.

Nucrypt Llc

OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

PQ Solutions Ltd.

Quantumctek Co., Ltd.

Quantumxchange Inc.

Qubitekk Inc.

Quintessencelabs Pty Ltd.

Qutools Gmbh

Raytheon Co.

Riken

River Lane Research

SK Telecom Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.



