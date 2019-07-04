Global Pulses Market Analysis Report 2019, Forecast to 2024 - The Market Registered a CAGR of 5.7% During the Years 2011-2018

DUBLIN, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pulses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pulses market reached a volume of 102.7 Million Tons in 2018, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the year 2011-2018.

This report provides a deep insight into the global pulses market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a pulses processing plant. The study analyses the processing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Market Drivers

Pulses can be processed into different forms such as whole pulses, split pulses, pulse flours and pulse fractions like protein, starch and fiber. The flour and fractions find diverse applications in industries like meat and snack food, bakery and beverages, and batter and breading.

Pulses are now increasingly being used in the processing of ready-to-eat (RTE) food products. As a result of rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle and hectic work schedules, healthy snack foods are becoming popular amongst the working population.



As the global population is rapidly increasing, the gap between the demand and supply of pulses is widening. In order to minimize this difference, the governments of pulses-producing countries are providing assistance to the farmers, in turn, strengthening the growth of the market.

As pulses are associated with various health benefits, the health-conscious consumers are increasingly incorporating dishes made from pulses into their everyday diets, in turn, propelling the growth of the global pulses market.

Breakup by Type

On the basis of type, the global pulses market has been segmented into chick peas, kaspa peas, lentils, pigeon peas, fava beans, black gram, mung beans and others. Presently, chick peas account for the majority of the market share as they offer health benefits such as increased supply of antioxidants, improved blood regulation and decreased cardiovascular risks.

Breakup by End-Use

Based on end-use, the market has been segregated into home use, snack food industry and flour industry. The report finds that the home use currently accounts for the majority of the total global pulses consumption. This can be accredited to the rising population, improving living standards and the increasing trend of health consciousness among the consumers.

Regional Insights

On a geographical front, India represents the leading producer of pulses, holding around one-fourth of the total global market. Several programs have been launched by the Government of India in order to increase the awareness regarding modern crop production technologies and provide financial assistance to farmers. India is followed by Canada, Myanmar, China and Brazil.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global pulses market has also been examined with detailed profiles of the key players.

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pulses Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 Trade Data

5.8.1 Imports by Major Countries

5.8.2 Exports by Major Countries

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Input Suppliers

5.10.2 Farmers

5.10.3 Collectors

5.10.4 Processors

5.10.5 Distributors

5.10.6 Exporters

5.10.7 Retailers

5.10.8 End-Users

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 India

6.2 Canada

6.3 Myanmar

6.4 China

6.5 Brazil

6.6 Others

7 Market by Type

7.1 Chick Peas

7.2 Kaspa Peas

7.3 Lentils

7.4 Pigeon Peas

7.5 Fava Beans

7.6 Black Gram

7.7 Mung Beans

7.8 Others

8 Market by End-Use

8.1 Home Use

8.2 Snack Food Industry

8.3 Flour Industry

8.4 Others

9 Competitive Structure

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

10 Pulses Processing

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10.4.1 Lentil

10.4.2 Chick Peas

10.4.3 Mung Beans

10.4.4 Black Gram

10.4.5 Pigeon Peas

10.4.6 Fava Beans

10.4.7 Kaspa Peas

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

11.3 Plant Machinery

11.4 Machinery Pictures

11.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

11.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

11.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

11.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

11.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

11.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

11.11 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

13.1 Capital Cost of the Project

13.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

13.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

13.4 Taxation and Depreciation

13.5 Income Projections

13.6 Expenditure Projections

13.7 Financial Analysis

13.8 Profit Analysis

