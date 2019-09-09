|
09.09.2019 23:15:00
Global Protein Supplements Market Report 2019: Historical Data for 2016, 2017 Revenue Estimates for 2018, and Forecasts for 2019-2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Supplements Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Protein Supplements Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growth in demand from young population, growth in endorsements by celebrities and sportspersons and focus on packaging.
- Based on Source, the market is categorized into animal, and plant.
- Depending on Age Group, the market is segregated into baby boomer, generation x, and millennials.
- Based on Gender, the market is divided into female, and male.
- By Type, the market is classified into casein protein, egg protein, pea protein, soy protein, whey protein, and other types.
- Based on Application, the market is divided into functional foods, and sports nutrition.
- By Product, the market is categorized into protein bar, protein powder, ready to drink (RTD), ready to eat (RTE), and other products.
- On the bases of Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into chemist/drugstore, direct to customer (DTC), health food store, hypermarket/supermarket, nutrition store, online stores, retail outlets, and other distribution channel.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Product Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growth in Demand from Young Population
3.1.2 Growth in Endorsements by Celebrities & Sportspersons
3.1.3 Focus on Packaging
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Protein Supplements Market, By Source
4.1 Animal
4.2 Plant
5 Protein Supplements Market, By Age Group
5.1 Baby Boomer
5.2 Generation x
5.3 Millennials
6 Protein Supplements Market, By Gender
6.1 Female
6.2 Male
7 Protein Supplements Market, By Type
7.1 Casein Protein
7.2 Egg Protein
7.3 Pea Protein
7.4 Soy Protein
7.5 Whey Protein
7.6 Other Types
8 Protein Supplements Market, By Application
8.1 Functional Foods
8.2 Sports Nutrition
9 Protein Supplements Market, By Product
9.1 Protein Bar
9.2 Protein Powder
9.2 Ready-To-Drink (RTD)
9.4 Ready-To-Eat (RTE)
9.5 Other Products
10 Protein Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel
10.1 Chemist/Drugstore
10.2 Direct to Customer (DTC)
10.3 Health Food Store
10.4 Hypermarket/Supermarket
10.5 Nutrition Store
10.6 Online Stores
10.7 Retail Outlets
10.8 Other Distribution Channels
11 Protein Supplements Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 UK
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 Abbot Laboratories
13.2 AMCO Proteins
13.3 BPI Sports, LLC
13.4 Cyto Sport Inc.
13.5 Dymatize Enterprises LLC
13.6 Glanbia PLC
13.7 IOVATE Health Sciences International Inc
13.8 JYM Supplement Science
13.9 MusclePharm Corporation
13.10 NBTY, Inc.
13.11 NOW Foods
13.12 Nutrabolt
13.13 Quest Nutrition
13.14 RSP Nutrition
13.15 Transparent Labs
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tfxru
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protein-supplements-market-report-2019-historical-data-for-2016-2017-revenue-estimates-for-2018-and-forecasts-for-2019-2027-300914293.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
