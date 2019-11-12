|
12.11.2019 19:45:00
Global Protective Relay Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protective Relay market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. High, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Billion by the year 2025, High will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$56.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$48.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, High will reach a market size of US$63.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$427.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group; Basler Electric Company; Eaton Corporation PLC; General Electric Company; Littelfuse, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; NR Electric Co., Ltd.; Schneider Electric SA; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Protective Relays - A Market Perspective
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protective Relay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Investments in Transmission & Distribution Infrastructure Boost
Protective Relays Market
Asia-Pacific Marks High Adoption Rate
High Electricity Demand from Developing Nations Fuel Growth for
Protective Relays
Renewable Energy Sector - A Major Growth Driver
Technical Challenges and High Installation Costs Constrain
Market Expansion
Feeder Protection Leads the Protective Relays Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
BASLER ELECTRIC COMPANY
EATON CORPORATION PLC
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
LITTELFUSE
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NR ELECTRIC
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA
SCHWEITZER ENGINEERING LABORATORIES
SIEMENS AG
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
