|
12.11.2019 19:40:00
Global Protective Packaging Industry
NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protective Packaging market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Foam Plastics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$15.9 Billion by the year 2025, Foam Plastics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$403.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$340.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Foam Plastics will reach a market size of US$772.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apex Packaging Corporation; BDL Supply; Dow Chemical Company, The; DS Smith PLC; Huhtamaki Oyj; Pregis Corporation; ProPac Packaging Ltd.; Protective Packaging Corporation; Ranpak Corporation; Sealed Air Corporation; Smurfit Kappa Group PLC; Sonoco Products Company; Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH; WestRock Company; Wisconsin Foam Products
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Protective Packaging Market - A Prelude
Manufacturing Industry Remains a Backbone for Economic Growth
in Developed Nations
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protective Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Upsurge in E-Commerce Market Spur Demand for Protective Packaging
Technological Enhancements and Increased Manufacturing Output
Augurs Well for Growth of the Market
Players Shift Focus on Producing Sustainable and Eco-friendly
Packaging Materials
Strict Regulations and Norms Pose Great Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
