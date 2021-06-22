Global Product Engineering Provider Encora Rebrands its Subsidiary Avantica to Encora

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, today announced its subsidiary Avantica will operate under Encora's global brand name effective immediately. The move builds on Encora's vision of bringing together the best of its global capabilities to accelerate innovation and drive transformation for its clients worldwide. With the brand unification, Encora expects to grow to more than 5,000 employees by the end of the year.

"Avantica has provided partner-centric software engineering services with a Nearshore advantage to both established and early-stage companies across the U.S. and Latin America for 25 years," said Venu Raghavan, president and CEO, Encora. "By bringing Avantica under the Encora brand, we're integrating our top-level talent and technology into a single global organization with the same mission and values, delivering accelerated business outcomes for our clients."

Established in 1996 and first joining the Encora family through a 2019 acquisition, Avantica provides expert-level support and services across a wide variety of industries including fast-growing tech, financial services, healthcare, hospitality, retail and more. Avantica enhances digital transformation and enables competitive differentiation for clients through expertise in mobile, DevOps, cloud services, user experience, quality assurance and test automation. Avantica has experienced significant growth since 2017, helping Encora expand its presence in the U.S. and Latin America.

"We're proud of the significant operations we've built as Avantica and are excited for the next phase of growth as Encora," said Mario A Chaves, CEO, Avantica. "As a united organization, we're creating a stronger competitive advantage for our clients by connecting them with global resources."

Backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, Encora has seen an increase in the demand for its services over the last year as businesses have come to understand the need to keep up with the pace of innovation. The company was also recognized as a leader in the Zinnov Zones 2020 ratings of global digital engineering service providers. Encora's ranking in the Zinnov Zones' ratings positioned the company ahead of many of its competitors in the market, proving the value it provides for customers across a wide range of disciplines, industries and key areas of expertise.

"Being part of a global organization means that we can now offer our clients a broader range of solutions, expertise and extraordinary talent," said Luis Carlos, COO, Avantica. "Our vision of providing leading-edge software engineering services to help grow businesses through digital transformation remains, and the opportunity to leverage a global network of resources and capabilities is now drastically enhanced."

To learn more about Encora and its product engineering services, please visit www.encora.com.

About Encora

Encora, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, is the preferred Innovation partner to some of the world's leading technology companies. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Encora is an established leader in outsourced product development services that specializes in innovation acceleration for leading-edge technology companies. With over 4,600 associates in 20+ offices and innovation labs across U.S., Mexico, Central & South America, India, and Asia Pacific, Encora's global talent pool, micro-industry vertical expertise and proprietary agile engineering capabilities enable clients to improve their speed to impact. For more information, please visit www.encora.com.

