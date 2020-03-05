Global Private Healthcare Industry

|
Private Healthcare market worldwide is projected to grow by ThousandUS$2.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.5%. Private Healthcare, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over ThousandUS$6.7 Billion by the year 2025, Private Healthcare will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$80.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Private Healthcare will reach a market size of US$374.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$748.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
- BMI Healthcare
- Care UK
- Fortis Healthcare Limited
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- HCA Healthcare
- Healthe Care
- IASIS Healthcare
- Life Healthcare
- Nuffield Health
- Ramsay Health Care
- Spire Healthcare Group Plc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Private Insurance Innovations Focus on Digital Technology
Utilization of GIS & IoT Technologies and Big Data Analytics
Global Competitor Market Shares
Private Healthcare Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
BMI Healthcare
Care UK
Fortis Healthcare Limited
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
HCA Healthcare
Healthe Care
IASIS Healthcare
Life Healthcare
Nuffield Health
Ramsay Health Care
Spire Healthcare Group Plc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ballooning Elderly Population: A Key Growth Driver for Private
Healthcare
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Private Healthcare Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Private Healthcare Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Billion by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Private Healthcare Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Table 4: United States Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Private Healthcare Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Billion for 2009-2017
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 7: Canadian Private Healthcare Historic Market Review in
US$ Billion: 2009-2017
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Private Healthcare: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 9: Private Healthcare Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period 2009-2017
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Private Healthcare Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Billion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 11: Private Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Table 12: European Private Healthcare Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Billion by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 13: Private Healthcare Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 14: European Private Healthcare Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 15: Private Healthcare Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Billion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 16: French Private Healthcare Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Billion: 2009-2017
GERMANY
Table 17: Private Healthcare Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 18: German Private Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Billion: 2009-2017
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Private Healthcare Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Billion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Private Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Private Healthcare: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Private Healthcare Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period 2009-2017
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Spanish Private Healthcare Historic Market Review in
US$ Billion: 2009-2017
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Private Healthcare Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Billion for 2009-2017
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Private Healthcare Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
Table 28: Private Healthcare Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Billion: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Private Healthcare Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Billion by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Private Healthcare Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Private Healthcare Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 33: Australian Private Healthcare Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Indian Private Healthcare Historic Market Review in
US$ Billion: 2009-2017
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Private Healthcare Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 37: South Korean Private Healthcare Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Private Healthcare:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Billion for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 39: Private Healthcare Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period 2009-2017
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Private Healthcare Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
Table 41: Private Healthcare Market in Latin America in US$
Billion by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Latin American Private Healthcare Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
Table 44: Private Healthcare Market in Argentina in US$
Billion: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
BRAZIL
Table 45: Private Healthcare Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Billion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Brazilian Private Healthcare Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
MEXICO
Table 47: Private Healthcare Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: Mexican Private Healthcare Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Private Healthcare Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Private Healthcare Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Billion for 2009-2017
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Private Healthcare Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Billion by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 52: Private Healthcare Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
Table 53: The Middle East Private Healthcare Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Private Healthcare: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Billion for the Period
2018-2025
Table 55: Private Healthcare Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Billion for the Period 2009-2017
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2018-2025
Table 57: Private Healthcare Market in Israel in US$ Billion:
A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Private Healthcare Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Billion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Private Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Private Healthcare Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Billion for the Period 2018-2025
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Private Healthcare Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Private Healthcare Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Billion for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Private Healthcare Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Billion: 2009-2017
AFRICA
Table 64: African Private Healthcare Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Billion: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Private Healthcare Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Billion for 2009-2017
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 120
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951655/?utm_source=PRN
