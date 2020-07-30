+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 15:15:00

Global PPE Formalizes Inaugural Advisory Board Members

LEESBURG, Va., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global PPE, a startup committed to rapidly securing and distributing certified personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies to organizations in critical need, announced its five founding members of the Global PPE Advisory Board, establishing strong ties with business and industry leaders as the company continues fast growth of its operations and customer base across healthcare, education, transportation and other sectors, as well as non-profit organizations.

"The Global PPE team is so honored to have these five individuals dedicate their expertise, knowledge, and resources to help build our company and provide the best products and services to organizations who so desperately need them for their own staff and their customers, and who are currently working or adjusting to going back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Global PPE Founder and CEO, Sanjay Puri. "Their counsel, keen business acumen and experiences speak volumes of their leadership and expertise in expanding the PPE field."

"On behalf of the inaugural members of the Global PPE advisory board, we understand the importance and urgency in working with Sanjay Puri and his team as they enable high-quality, reliable, timely and cost-effective delivery of these critical supplies," said Lori McNeill, who is serving as the chairperson of the Global PPE Advisory Board. "With no current end in sight, many companies and organizations, particularly in rural areas and those significantly impacted by the virus, need not just immediate assistance, but also a steady stream of reliable and affordable products."

The Global PPE Advisory Board Members joining Mr. Puri:

Lori McNeill, Board Chair – As President & Founder of McNeill Consulting, she works with organizations to minimize the disruption that change can have on process, culture, and people, so they have the ability to fulfill their vision and mission. Ms. McNeill has built her reputation on deep working relationships with organizations as small as biotech startups to vast, Fortune 100 companies that operate globally. She has partnered with well-known entities, such as Pfizer, Allergan, Takeda, Shire, CBI Health, UPMC, and Geisinger Health System. Prior to consulting, Ms. McNeill served as Vice President of Strategy for Accounts in the healthcare division of Ogilvy and Mather. She had also worked at Pfizer for over 13 years, where she held several positions of leadership, including as Lead for Global Operations of the Integrated Health Business Unit. During that role, she won the companywide Innovation Award to develop a proof of concept into a new business unit.        

Dr. Robert W. Naismith, Board Member – Dr. Naismith is the chairman of Mentor Insight, a company that provides business insight to emerging and early stage businesses. He also has served on numerous boards and advisory boards, currently serving on The Wright Center Graduate Medical Education Board, the largest independent residency program in the United States. He is a founder and served as chairman of the board of The Commonwealth Medical College and has held several adjunct professorships at Case Western Reserve University, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Scranton.

Dr. Makarand "Mak" Jawadekar, Board Member – A veteran pharma industry expert professional, Dr. Jawadekar has been serving as a strategic advisor to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies through his independent consultancy since 2010. With nearly four decades of experience in the pharma industry spanning both business and research activities, Dr. Jawadekar began his professional career at Pfizer Central Research in early 1982, after having completed his Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics.

Josko J. Silobrcic, MD, MPH, MS, Board Member – Dr. Silobrcic has over 25 years of experience at the forefront of healthcare technology and innovation, as executive, consultant, clinician and researcher, and has worked with companies serving leading provider, payer and life sciences organizations in the U.S. He is also a course director and management faculty in the Master of Health Care Management program for physician executives at Harvard University, and serves as an advisory board member for several healthcare technology startups and humanitarian, non-profit organizations.

Martin "Marty" Chávez, Board Member – As mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Chávez partnered with leading educational and scientific institutions to establish the Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science (AIMS), a charter high school dedicated to academic excellence. He has also served as the executive director of ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability USA and chairman of the advisory board for the Center for Green Schools at U.S. Green Building Council. Prior to becoming mayor, Chávez served as a state senator in New Mexico, where he helped pass the New Mexico Workers Compensation Act and to implement the Voter Registration Reform Act, known as "motor voter."

About Global PPE
As the entire world fights the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to face severe shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) across healthcare and many other sectors, severely risking the safety and lives of individuals and populations. Global PPE is committed to creating rapid and sustainable supplies of certified diagnostic/testing kits and a full array of health protection consumables. For more information, visit http://www.global-ppe.com.

 

SOURCE Global PPE

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 190.75
-0.37 %
Nestle 110.24
-0.40 %
SGS 2’432.00
-0.57 %
Givaudan 3’754.00
-0.58 %
Swisscom 489.10
-1.01 %
Adecco Group 43.49
-2.64 %
Alcon 55.66
-2.83 %
Swiss Life Hldg 336.60
-3.14 %
Zurich Insur Gr 338.70
-3.15 %
Swiss Re 71.82
-3.55 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger in Grün
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO in Grün
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen wieder etwas fester
Aphria-Aktie aktuell: Anleger trennen sich vermehrt von Aphria
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow mit kräftigem Abschlag erwartet -- SMI und DAX deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendieren am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB