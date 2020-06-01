01.06.2020 15:50:00

Global Powertrain Outlook, 2020

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This research service provides an in-depth analysis of powertrain technologies and the strategic imperatives of upcoming diesel and gasoline technologies, technology roadmaps, and technology advancements. The study highlights current and future product plans of various manufacturers and their growth potential.

It also covers the impact of Covid-19 on various powertrain technologies in different regions.Emission regulations are tightening across the globe, while pollution levels have started to shift the dynamics of the global automotive market.

Though electric and hybrid vehicles (xEVs) have gained traction in developed nations, they are yet to do so in niche markets like India, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC), excluding China.

