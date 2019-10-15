|
Global Power Plant Control System Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Power Plant Control System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$76.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) will reach a market size of US$84.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$582.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Emerson Electric Company; Endress+Hauser AG; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Omron Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation; Yokogawa Electric Corporation
