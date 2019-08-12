Global Power Electronics Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Power Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Silicon (Si), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.3 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon (Si) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$619.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Silicon (Si) will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Analog Devices, Inc. (USA); Danfoss A/S (Denmark); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Littelfuse, Inc. (USA); Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA); Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA); Microsemi Corporation (USA); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan); ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan); SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA); Toshiba Corporation (Japan); Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=PRN

POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Electronics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Electronics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Electronics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Silicon (Si) (Material) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Silicon (Si) (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Silicon (Si) (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Materials (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Other Materials (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: ICT (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: ICT (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: ICT (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Energy and Power (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Energy and Power (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Energy and Power (Vertical) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Industrial (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Industrial (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Automotive (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Automotive (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Automotive (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Power Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: Power Electronics Market in the United States in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 32: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Power Electronics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: Power Electronics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Power Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Power Electronics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 48: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in China

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Power Electronics in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Power Electronics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Power Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 55: European Power Electronics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Europe in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 59: European Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 60: Power Electronics Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: European Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 62: Power Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Power Electronics Market: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: French Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Power Electronics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Power Electronics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: German Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 71: Power Electronics Market in Germany: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: German Power Electronics Market Share Distribution by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Power Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 75: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 77: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Power Electronics in US$ Million

by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Power Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 83: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 87: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 89: Power Electronics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Power Electronics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Power Electronics Market in Russia in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 95: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Power Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 101: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 102: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 104: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Power Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Australian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 116: Power Electronics Market in Australia: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Power Electronics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Power Electronics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 121: Indian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 122: Power Electronics Market in India: Historic Analysis

in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Power Electronics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Power Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Power Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 132: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 134: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Power Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market in US$

Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 138: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Power Electronics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Power Electronics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Power Electronics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 143: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin

America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Power Electronics in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Power Electronics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Argentina in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 149: Argentinean Power Electronics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 150: Power Electronics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 152: Power Electronics Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Power Electronics Market Share Analysis

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Power Electronics Market: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Power Electronics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Power Electronics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Mexican Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 161: Power Electronics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Power Electronics Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Power Electronics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 165: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Latin America in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 167: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Power Electronics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 173: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Power Electronics Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 176: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Power Electronics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018

to 2025

Table 179: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Vertical for 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Power Electronics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 182: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$

Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 183: Iranian Power Electronics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power

Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Iranian Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 186: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Israel in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 189: Power Electronics Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Israeli Power Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025

Table 191: Power Electronics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 194: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Electronics in US$

Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Power Electronics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Power Electronics Market Share

Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Power Electronics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 201: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Power Electronics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 204: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 206: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017

Table 210: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: Power Electronics Market in Africa in US$ Million by

Material: 2018-2025

Table 212: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017

Table 213: African Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Power Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 216: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUP

ANALOG DEVICES

DANFOSS A/S

FUJI ELECTRIC

HITACHI LTD.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

LITTELFUSE

MAXIM INTEGRATED

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY

MICROSEMI CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ROHM

RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION

SEMIKRON ELEKTRONIK GMBH & CO. KG

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-power-electronics-industry-300899888.html

SOURCE Reportlinker