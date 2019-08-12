|
12.08.2019 20:00:00
Global Power Electronics Industry
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Power Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Silicon (Si), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$48.3 Billion by the year 2025, Silicon (Si) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$619.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Silicon (Si) will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Analog Devices, Inc. (USA); Danfoss A/S (Denmark); Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan); Hitachi Ltd. (Japan); Infineon Technologies AG (Germany); Littelfuse, Inc. (USA); Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA); Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA); Microsemi Corporation (USA); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands); ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA); Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan); ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan); SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland); Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA); Toshiba Corporation (Japan); Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=PRN
POWER ELECTRONICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Power Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Power Electronics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Power Electronics Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Power Electronics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Silicon (Si) (Material) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Silicon (Si) (Material) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Silicon (Si) (Material) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Materials (Material) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Materials (Material) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Other Materials (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: ICT (Vertical) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: ICT (Vertical) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: ICT (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Consumer Electronics (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Energy and Power (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Energy and Power (Vertical) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Energy and Power (Vertical) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Industrial (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 20: Industrial (Vertical) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Industrial (Vertical) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Automotive (Vertical) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Automotive (Vertical) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Automotive (Vertical) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (Vertical) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Verticals (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other Verticals (Vertical) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Verticals (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Power Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: Power Electronics Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 32: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Power Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 38: Power Electronics Market in Canada: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Power Electronics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Power Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 44: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Japan in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Power Electronics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 48: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 50: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in China
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Power Electronics in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Power Electronics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Power Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Power Electronics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Power Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Power Electronics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 59: European Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 60: Power Electronics Market in Europe : Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: European Power Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 62: Power Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Power Electronics Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: French Power Electronics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Power Electronics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Power Electronics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: German Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 71: Power Electronics Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: German Power Electronics Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Power Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 75: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 77: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Italy
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Power Electronics in US$ Million
by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Power Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 83: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in the United
Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Power Electronics Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 87: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 89: Power Electronics Market in Spain: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Power Electronics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Spanish Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Power Electronics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Power Electronics Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 95: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian Power Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 101: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 102: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:
Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 104: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: Power Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market: Historic
Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australian Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 116: Power Electronics Market in Australia: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2009-2017
Table 117: Australian Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Power Electronics Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 120: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 122: Power Electronics Market in India: Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Material for the period 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Power Electronics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Indian Power Electronics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Power Electronics Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Vertical for
2009-2017
Table 126: Indian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: Power Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 129: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Power Electronics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 132: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 134: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Rest of
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market Share
in Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Power Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Electronics Market in US$
Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 138: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American Power Electronics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 140: Power Electronics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Power Electronics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 143: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Power Electronics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Power Electronics Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Argentina in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 149: Argentinean Power Electronics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 150: Power Electronics Market in Argentina: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Argentinean Power Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 152: Power Electronics Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Power Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: Power Electronics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Power Electronics Market: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Power Electronics Market Share Shift by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Power Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Power Electronics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Power Electronics Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 160: Mexican Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 161: Power Electronics Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican Power Electronics Market Share Distribution
by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Power Electronics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Power Electronics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 165: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Latin America in
US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 167: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Power Electronics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 171: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Power Electronics Market in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 176: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East:
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period
2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Power Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 179: Power Electronics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Vertical for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Power Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Power Electronics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 182: Power Electronics Demand Patterns in Iran in US$
Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian Power Electronics Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power
Electronics in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by
Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 186: Power Electronics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Power Electronics Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 188: Israeli Power Electronics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 189: Power Electronics Market in Israel: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Israeli Power Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 191: Power Electronics Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Vertical for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Power Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Power Electronics Market in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 194: Power Electronics Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Electronics in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Power Electronics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Power Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: Power Electronics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 201: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Power Electronics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Power Electronics Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 204: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025
Table 206: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Power Electronics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Power Electronics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Vertical: 2009-2017
Table 210: Power Electronics Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: Power Electronics Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material: 2018-2025
Table 212: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
in US$ Million by Material: 2009-2017
Table 213: African Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African Power Electronics Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Power Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Vertical in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: Power Electronics Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Vertical: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP
ANALOG DEVICES
DANFOSS A/S
FUJI ELECTRIC
HITACHI LTD.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
LITTELFUSE
MAXIM INTEGRATED
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY
MICROSEMI CORPORATION
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
ROHM
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION
SEMIKRON ELEKTRONIK GMBH & CO. KG
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799402/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-power-electronics-industry-300899888.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI und DAX gehen nahe der Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinig
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte die anfänglichen Gewinne kaum halten. Auch der DAX tendierte letztlich kaum verändert. Die Wall Street gibt am Montag nach. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt in verschiedene Richtungen - Japan im Feiertag.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}