Global Power and Cooling in the Data Centre Market, Forecast to 2025

Data centre UPS and cooling systems are key components of the data centre architecture, which fulfill critical power and cooling requirements for electronic equipment. Global growth of the internet and mobile devices has led to increased creation of data, which needs to be stored and processed. This has led to a frantic pace in the construction of data centres of all sizes across the globe, as companies seek to take advantage of the data revolution. As data centre processing needs increase, so do the power and cooling requirements associated with data centres. Combined with the latest technology such as cloud computing, 5G, and edge data centres, companies seek evermore unique ways to store and process data, which has led to the adoption of innovative power solutions and advanced cooling systems to cater to the needs of the modern data centre.

Higher data centre creation and falling UPS prices are expected to keep the data centre UPS market growth steady until 2022. Companies are expected to move towards small and modular UPS systems, as they move their power requirements closer to the server and rack levels. Combined with battery storage, future UPS systems are expected to be see a higher level of innovation, as installers seek higher power efficiency at lower costs. With increasing processing power comes increasing heat generation by data centres' electronic equipment. This will lead to increasing demand for efficient and low-cost cooling solutions. As companies seek a balance between efficiency and cost, the data centre cooling solutions market is expected to witness high growth, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

Though advanced cooling solutions, such as liquid cooling, will see massive growth, traditional cooling methods will dominate the market for the foreseeable future. APAC and NA are expected to be key regions for data centre UPS and cooling solutions, with China and the United States leading the way in data centre creation. Increasing regulation on data storage will led to more localised, large-scale data centre installation across the globe, aiding the growth of the data centre UPS and cooling market. Competition is expected to be high, as Asian participants vie for the UPS market, while the cooling solutions market is expected to be dominated by Western companies.

Market trends have been analysed for the study period 2016–2025, with the base year as 2018. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (ROW) regions. The study assesses the latest trends across the globe and discusses the various technologies on offer. Fierce competition is expected to come from Japanese, Chinese, and US participants competing with quality products. Some of the companies that have been considered in this study are Vertiv, Schneider, Eaton, Huawei, Stulz, Riello, and Piller.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

  • Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
  • What are key growth drivers for the market? What are some of the market limiting factors that are expected?
  • Which are the segments that are expected to see high growth in the next few years?
  • What are the future trends in the data centres UPS and cooling markets and how are they expected to go forward?
  • Who are the main companies in the market and who are the key competitors in the market?
  • How are regional revenue and trends for UPS and cooling technologies shaping up?

