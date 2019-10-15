Global Portable Battery Powered Products Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable Battery Powered Products market worldwide is projected to grow by US$570.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Portable Battery Powered Products, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.5 Trillion by the year 2025, Portable Battery Powered Products will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818124/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$19.9 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Portable Battery Powered Products will reach a market size of US$82.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$158 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acer, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; BenQ Corporation; Canon, Inc.; Casio Computer Co., Ltd.; Fitbit, Inc.; FUJIFILM Corporation; Fujitsu Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; KDDI Corporation; Koninklijke Philips NV; Kyocera Corporation; LG Electronics, Inc.; Motorola Mobility LLC; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Nikon Corporation; NTT Docomo, Inc.; Orange SA; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Sony Corporation; Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Vodafone Group PLC; Xiaomi (Mi Global); ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818124/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Portable Battery Powered Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Portable Battery Powered Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Portable Battery Powered Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Portable Battery Powered Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 6: Japanese Market for Portable Battery Powered Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 7: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 8: Canadian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 9: Canadian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 16: French Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Portable Battery Powered

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Russia: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 28: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 30: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Million: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Portable Battery Powered Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Portable Battery

Powered Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 39: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 41: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 44: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Argentina

in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Portable Battery Powered Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Portable Battery Powered

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 50: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Portable Battery Powered Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 57: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Israel in

US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Portable Battery Powered Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Portable Battery Powered Products Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Portable Battery Powered

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Portable Battery Powered Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Portable Battery Powered Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Portable Battery Powered Products Market in Africa: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017



IV. COMPETITION



ACER

APPLE, INC.

ASUSTEK COMPUTER, INC.

AT&T, INC.

BENQ CORPORATION

CANON

CASIO COMPUTER

FITBIT, INC.

FUJIFILM CORPORATION

FUJITSU LIMITED

GARMIN

HTC CORPORATION

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

KDDI CORPORATION

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

KYOCERA CORPORATION

LG ELECTRONICS, INC.

MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC.

NIKON CORPORATION

NTT DOCOMO

ORANGE SA

PANASONIC CORPORATION

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

SHARP CORPORATION

SONY CORPORATION

STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

VODAFONE GROUP PLC

XIAOMI

ZTE CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818124/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-portable-battery-powered-products-industry-300938007.html

SOURCE Reportlinker