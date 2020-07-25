Global Polyurethane Coatings market is expected to reach $34,034.58 million by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Polyurethane Coatings market is accounted for $19,957.16 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $34,034.58 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Polyurethane Coatings Market include AkzoNobel N.V, Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Bayer Materialscience , Covestro AG, Endura, Evonik Industries AG , Jotun A/S, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc , Sherwin Williams, Solvosol and Valspar Corporation.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are elevated demand for construction insulation in light of sustainability concerns and development of automotive & shipbuilding industries. However, strict rules related to volatile organic compound are the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Polyurethane coating is a polymer containing of a chain of organic units attached by urethane links which is a result of the reaction between an isocyanate component and a resin blend made with only hydroxyl-containing resins. Polyurethane coating chemistry is based on the mixture of polyisocyanates mainly TDI and MDI with polyols such as polyesters, polyacrylates, and polyethers.

By end user, construction segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to emulsion and epoxy paints are extensively used for wall and floor coatings. With growing focus on development in performance, polyurethane coatings are gradually emerging as the go-to-stop for applications, like high-performance architectural coatings.

On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising purchasing power and superior economic growth in Asia-Pacific. A major amount of innovations are made by different market players in order to be prepared to serve up the high potential end-use industries in future.

Types Covered:

Radiation Cured

Solvent-Borne

Water-Borne

High Solids

PU Powder Coating

Spray

Powder



End Users Covered:



Wood & Furniture

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Household

Industrial

Textile & Apparels





Regions Covered:



North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

