Global Polymeric Membranes Market Report 2021-2027 - Future Growth Potential for Membrane Manufacturers with New Wastewater Discharge and Water Recycling Regulations

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 -- The "Water Scarcity and Need for Circular Economies Drive the Global Polymeric Membranes Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the global polymeric membranes market in 2020 and evaluates its future prospects. The research analyzes the demand for polymeric membranes by end-use sector, separation process, and material. The membranes are segmented into water treatment, wastewater treatment, medical, and industrial.

The membranes are segmented further as microfiltration and ultrafiltration (materials include fluoropolymers, polyarylsulfones, and polyolefins); nanofiltration, reverse osmosis (RO) (materials include cellulose based and PA composites), and ion-exchange; dialysis, blood transfusion, and IV filtration membranes (materials include fluoropolymers, polyaryl sulfones, and nonwovens).

Regional segmentation covers the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA).

Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2017 to 2027. At the sub-segment level, the analysis focuses on the major regions and competitive environment. Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at each individual segment level. The study also provides a 7-year forecast based on the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR), for which the base year is 2020.

The study presents key market participants and the competitive factors that are critical for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold. It also covers the impact of global mega trends such as water circularity and increased hospitalization boosted demand for polymeric membrane adoption and growth, with price variations and factors that affect the prices of different membrane chemistries.

The analysis includes current market size by assessing factors such as end-use sector growth; substitution potential; and political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors are classified under drivers and restraints and are used in the forecast analysis. The role of digitalization and its effects on the adoption of polymeric membranes is discussed in the study. The influence of Industry 4.0/5.0 mega trend on the adoption of membranes is also discussed.

Some of the companies considered in this study are Asahi Kasei, Asahi Glass Company, Solvay, DuPont, Fresenius Medical Care, Chemours, Daikin, Arkema, Toray, Pall, Suez, Saint Gobain, and Evonik.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Polymeric Membranes Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Polymeric Membranes Market

Polymeric Membranes Market, Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Polymeric Membranes Market, Primary Segmentation

Polymeric Membranes Market, Secondary Segmentation

Key Competitors for Polymeric Membranes Market

Key Growth Metrics for Polymeric Membranes Market

Value Chain Analysis for Polymeric Membranes Market

Value Chain Analysis, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Forecast by End-use Sector, Polymeric Membranes Market

Unit Shipment Forecast by End-use Sector, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Forecast by Material Type, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Forecast by Separation Process, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Material Type and Separation Process, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Forecast by Region, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Polymeric Membranes Market

Competitive Environment, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Share, Polymeric Membranes Market

Revenue Share Analysis, Polymeric Membranes Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Water Treatment Membranes

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Wastewater Treatment Membranes

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medical Membranes

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Industrial Membranes

Growth Opportunity Universe, Polymeric Membranes Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment in Digitalization of Water and Wastewater Treatment for Increased Water Reuse, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Investment in Ion-Exchange Membranes to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Growth, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3 - Investment in Blood Transfusion and Apheresis Membranes to Accelerate Revenue Growth, 2020

Appendix

