|
29.05.2021 03:30:00
Global Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market- BASF SE, Braskem SA, Chevron Corp., among others to contribute to the market growth
NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The polyisobutylene (PIB) market is poised to grow by 349.26 th MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
View our exclusive report on market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report!
The report on the polyisobutylene (PIB) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from the automotive industry and increasing demand from other diversified applications.
The polyisobutylene (PIB) market analysis includes type, application and geography segments. This study identifies the growing demand for PIB-based fuel additives as one of the prime reasons driving the polyisobutylene (PIB) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The polyisobutylene (PIB) market covers the following areas:
Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Sizing
Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Forecast
Polyisobutylene (PIB) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- Chevron Corp.
- Daelim Co. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- TPC Group
Related Reports on Materials include:
Alcohol Ethoxylates Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The alcohol ethoxylates market has the potential to grow by USD 1.16 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Advanced Polymer Composites Market by Fiber Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The advanced polymer composites market has the potential to grow by USD 5.25 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. Download PDF Sample
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- HR-PIB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Enhanced PIB - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- Chevron Corp.
- Daelim Co. Ltd.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- TPC Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/polyisobutylene-pib-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polyisobutylene-pib-market--basf-se-braskem-sa-chevron-corp-among-others-to-contribute-to-the-market-growth-301301513.html
SOURCE Technavio
Inside
Inside Fonds
|28.05.21
|Schroders: Unser Aufruf zum Handeln gegenüber dem Klimawandel
|28.05.21
|Schroders: Warum Sie nicht versuchen sollten, die Marktspitze abzupassen
|27.05.21
|Schroders: Chancen bei Einzelhandelsimmobilien
Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst auf Rekordniveau -- US-Börsen mit leichtem Plus -- DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex legte zum Wochenausklang zu. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende nach oben. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}