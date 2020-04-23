Global Photonic Crystals Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonic Crystals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.3%. LEDs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, LEDs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$644.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$762.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LEDs will reach a market size of US$791.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Photonic Crystals: Breakthrough Innovation in the Physics of

Light Creating a New Paradigm in Electronic Interconnects

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Photonic

Crystals Market

Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Consumer of

Photonic Crystals

China: The Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific's Dominant Role

Developed Regions Continue to Extend Opportunities

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photonic Crystals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Corning Incorporated (USA)

FLIR® Systems, Inc. (USA)

Furukawa Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GLOphotonics SAS (France)

Gooch & Housego PLC (UK)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. (USA)

MicroContinuum Inc. (USA)

NKT Photonics A/S (Denmark)

Opalux, Inc. (Canada)

Photonic Lattice, Inc. (Japan)

Teledyne Scientific & Imaging (USA)

Zecotek Photonics, Inc. (Canada)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Photonic Crystals Assume Critical Importance in Industrial

Applications

Robust Opportunities Prevail in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Market Set to Make Gains in Life Sciences & Healthcare Domain

1- & 2-D Photonic Crystals: The Current Standard, 3-D Crystals

Show Promise for the Long Run

3D Photonic Crystals Witness New Milestones in Development

LEDs: The Major Application Market for Photonic Crystals

Improved Cell Efficiency Drives Use of Photonic Crystals in

Solar & PV Cells

Growing Demand for Higher Data Rates Drives Market for Photonic

Crystals-based Optical Fibers

Factors Driving Demand for Data in a Nutshell

Photonic Crystals Fuel Transformation in Display Technologies

Use of Photonic Crystal Fibers as Sensors Expands its

Functionality

Photonic Crystals Gain Significant Attention in Enhancing

Performance of Sensing Applications

Growing Popularity of Photonic Crystals-based Integrated Sensors

Sizing and Locating Bandgap - A Focus on Methods for

Computational Modeling

Lack of Sound Fabrication Methodologies - A Key Hurdle to

Market Growth

Key Issues in Fabrication of Photonic Crystals with Higher

Dimensions

Key Research Advancements Announced in the Recent Past

Combination of Quantum Dots and Photonic Crystals - A New

Research Endeavor for Efficient Lighting

Research Shows Photonic Crystals Enhance Light Output Cost

Effectively in InGaN LEDs

Osmotic Pressure-Based Microcapsulate Photonic Crystals

Photonic Crystal-based Nanolaser Biosensor for Disease Detection





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Photonic Crystals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Photonic Crystals Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: LEDs (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: LEDs (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: LEDs (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Optical Fibers (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Optical Fibers (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Optical Fibers (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Displays (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Displays (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Displays (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Solar & PV Cells (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Solar & PV Cells (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Solar & PV Cells (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photonic Crystals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Photonic Crystals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Photonic Crystals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: Photonic Crystals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Photonic Crystals Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Photonic Crystals Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Photonic

Crystals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Photonic Crystals Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Photonic Crystals in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Photonic Crystals Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Photonic Crystals Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photonic Crystals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Photonic Crystals Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Photonic Crystals Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Photonic Crystals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Photonic Crystals Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: European Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Photonic Crystals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Photonic Crystals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Photonic Crystals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Photonic Crystals Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Photonic Crystals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Photonic Crystals in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Photonic Crystals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Photonic Crystals Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photonic Crystals in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Photonic Crystals Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Photonic Crystals Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Photonic Crystals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: Photonic Crystals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Photonic Crystals Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Photonic Crystals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Photonic Crystals Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Photonic Crystals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Photonic Crystals Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of World Photonic Crystals Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 15

