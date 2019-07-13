13.07.2019 00:15:00

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Projections by Technology, Application, End-user, and Geography (2019-2025)


DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacogenomics Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmacogenomics Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increase in the geriatric population, growing adoption of pharmacogenomics procedure by healthcare professionals, increased awareness of patients towards personalized therapy, and the emerging prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, HIV, and others, are driving the growth of pharmacogenomics market.

Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutions, and Academic Institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share among end users for pharmacogenomic products, followed by research organizations and academic institutes. This is attributed to the fact that hospitals are well-equipped with molecular diagnostic lab units to cater to the different needs of the patients. Moreover, pharmacogenomics lab units at hospitals are well-equipped with highly superior systems.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Pharmacogenomics Market, by Technology
1.4.2 Global Pharmacogenomics Market, by Application
1.4.3 Global Pharmacogenomics Market, by End-user
1.4.4 Global Pharmacogenomics Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Global Pharmacogenomics Market by Technology
3.1.1 Global Sequencing Market by Region
3.1.2 Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market by Region
3.1.3 Global Electrophoresis Market by Region
3.1.4 Global Mass Spectrometry Market by Region
3.1.5 Global Microarray Market by Region
3.1.6 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 4. Global Pharmacogenomics Market by Application
4.1.1 Global Oncology Market by Region
4.1.2 Global Psychiatry Market by Region
4.1.3 Global Infectious Diseases Market by Region
4.1.4 Global Neurological Diseases Market by Region
4.1.5 Global Pain Management Market by Region
4.1.6 Global Cardiovascular Diseases Market by Region
4.1.7 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Pharmacogenomics Market by End-user
5.1.1 Global Hospitals and Clinics Market by Region
5.1.2 Global Research Institutions Market by Region
5.1.3 Global Academic Institutes Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Pharmacogenomics Market by Region
6.1 North America Pharmacogenomics Market
6.2 Europe Pharmacogenomics Market
6.3 Asia-Pacific Pharmacogenomics Market
6.4 LAMEA Pharmacogenomics Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Abbott Laboratories
7.2 Empire Genomics LLC
7.3 Illumina, Inc.
7.4 OneOme LLC
7.5 Myriad Genetics Inc.
7.6 Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.
7.7 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
7.8 Bayer AG
7.9 Opko Health, Inc. (GeneDx, Inc.)
7.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zurzd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

