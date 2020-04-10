+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
10.04.2020 17:00:00

Global Pharma Giant Eisai Leads a $6M Series Seed Investment Round in Darmiyan to Expedite its Clinical Market Entry

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darmiyan, Inc. is pleased to announce the initial closing of a $6M Series Seed investment round led by the pharmaceutical giant Eisai, creating a major business collaboration opportunity between the two companies, one focused on advanced brain diagnostics, and the other focused on Alzheimer's therapeutics. IT-Farm and Y-Combinator (YC) also participated in the round.

Brought together by the Tokyo- and Palo Alto-based investment firm IT-Farm, the two companies ‒ Darmiyan and Eisai ‒ officially met in January 2020 at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco for scientific and technological due diligence. "We are excited to partner with Eisai through this investment and foresee a revolution in the Alzheimer's field through our business collaboration. For us, it was important to work with a lead investor who is knowledgeable and expert in the Alzheimer's field, who can help us access high-quality data, and is resourceful for the global expansion of our business. We are also grateful to IT-Farm and YC. IT-Farm has been by far our most active and helpful seed investor. They understand our technology very well and have been long-time advocates for innovative technologies at the interface of human health and IT. YC has been extremely resourceful and has helped us greatly to establish our foundation in Silicon Valley," said Padideh Kamali-Zare, PhD, Darmiyan's president and founder CEO.

AI-Powered BrainSee Moves Alzheimer's Drug Development Forward

BrainSee, Darmiyan's novel and proprietary technology (US patent 10573414), provides the long-awaited solution for early diagnosis, monitoring, and stratification of Alzheimer's disease. BrainSee's AI-powered algorithm takes the currently available standard clinical brain MRI and basic cognitive tests and generates brain maps and scores that indicate pathology at the earliest stages of the disease when treatments are feasible. BrainSee is a virtual microscope, built on over 40 years of cutting-edge neuroscience research combined with advanced medical image analysis and AI, and has received official approval from the late Prof. Paul Greengard, Nobel Laureate in Physiology/ Medicine 2000. The software is now being tested in major memory clinics and hospitals in the US and Canada through partnership with CABHI (Centre for Aging and Brain Health Innovation, powered by Baycrest Institute).

Through reliable early detection, stratification and monitoring, Darmiyan unlocks a huge potential for pharmaceutical companies to develop and distribute their therapeutic solutions and get them into the hands of patients around the world. The key in dementia intervention is to provide a whole solution, where an effective early diagnosis and an effective treatment go hand in hand. Implementing such a whole solution requires a system where patients can get screened reliably and non-invasively and then those with higher chance of progression to dementia can start getting treatment as early as possible. Darmiyan and Eisai will work together to deliver on this important mission and provide the first whole solution for Alzheimer's disease. 

About Darmiyan

Darmiyan was incorporated in September 2016 and became a YC-backed company in Summer 2017. Prior to the current funding round, Darmiyan had raised $4.5M in equity financing and government grants. The company has won numerous awards and recognitions including the TEDMED Hive Innovator in 2018 and CABHI's I2P2 & innovation awards in 2018 & 2019, respectively. 

About Eisai

Eisai is a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, with approximately 10,000 employees worldwide. It has been actively involved in the research and development of therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias for over 35 years. Eisai's recent announcement with Biogen of Aducanumab's promising results in October 2019 shook the Alzheimer's world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pharma-giant-eisai-leads-a-6m-series-seed-investment-round-in-darmiyan-to-expedite-its-clinical-market-entry-301038804.html

SOURCE Darmiyan

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt
SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Kandidat wird in klinischer Studie zur Corona-Behandlung getestet
CS-Aktie klar im Plus: Credit Suisse halbiert Dividendenvorschlag
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Leonteq-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung über 15% ein - Halbjahrergebnis auf Break-even-Niveau erwartet
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Tradeplus 24 nach Australien expandiert - Schweizer Startup im Aufwind
Kühne+Nagel verzichtet auf Dividende für 2019 - Aktie unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB