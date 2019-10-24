+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 00:15:00

Global Phablets Market Report 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by 1.5 Billion Units, Driven by a Compounded Growth of 18.1%

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phablets - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Phablets market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.5 Billion Units, driven by a compounded growth of 18.1%.

Phablets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.2 Billion Units by the year 2025, Phablets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 58.8 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 49.3 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Phablets will reach a market size of 115.7 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 384.6 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • Apple, Inc.
  • ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.
  • HTC Corporation
  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Kyocera Communications, Inc.
  • Lenovo Group Ltd.
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • OnePlus
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Xiaomi (Mi Global)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Focus On Select Players

3. Market Trends & Drivers

4. Global Market Perspective

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf8tmk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-phablets-market-report-2019-2025-market-is-projected-to-grow-by-1-5-billion-units-driven-by-a-compounded-growth-of-18-1-300944206.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

