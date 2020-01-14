NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Petroleum Products Pipelines



Summary

Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Petroleum Products Pipelines is a comprehensive report on major, trunk/transmission petroleum products pipelines industry in the world.The report provides key petroleum products pipeline details for major active, planned and announced pipelines in the world.



The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk/transmission petroleum products pipelines across the world by country and by region. The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023.



The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level, wherever available.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, suspended, planned and announced petroleum products trunk/transmission pipelines with start years up to 2023

- Provides key details such as operator name, start year, start point, end point, location, length, diameter and capacity for all active, suspended, planned and announced petroleum products pipelines up to 2023

- Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2019¬-2023.

- Latest developments and contracts related to petroleum products pipelines, at regional level, wherever available.



