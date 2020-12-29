|
29.12.2020 20:00:00
Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Trajectory and Forecasts 2020-2027
DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Flotation Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Flotation Devices estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Personal Flotation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH u. Co. (SECUMAR)
- Hansen Protection
- International Safety Products
- Johnson Outdoors Inc.
- Kokatat
- LALIZAS
- Mustang Survival ULC
- Survitec Group Limited
- The Coleman Company Inc.
- Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Personal Flotation Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnaa2j
