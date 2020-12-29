SMI 10’678 0.7%  SPI 13’318 0.8%  Dow 30’304 -0.3%  DAX 13’761 -0.2%  Euro 1.0835 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.2%  Gold 1’877 0.2%  Bitcoin 23’526 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8848 -0.5%  Öl 51.1 0.3% 
29.12.2020 20:00:00

Global Personal Flotation Devices Market Trajectory and Forecasts 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal Flotation Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Personal Flotation Devices estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR

The Personal Flotation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH u. Co. (SECUMAR)
  • Hansen Protection
  • International Safety Products
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc.
  • Kokatat
  • LALIZAS
  • Mustang Survival ULC
  • Survitec Group Limited
  • The Coleman Company Inc.
  • Viking Life-Saving Equipment A/S

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Personal Flotation Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnaa2j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-personal-flotation-devices-market-trajectory-and-forecasts-2020-2027-301199066.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

