Global Personal Care Services Market (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

The global personal care services market reached a value of nearly $344.3 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $344.3 billion$241.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -30.0%.



The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 ad reach $396.6 billion in 2023.

Where is the largest and fastest-growing market for the personal care services market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global personal care services global market opportunities and strategies to 2030: COVID 19 impact and recovery report answers all these questions and many more.

This report describes and evaluates the global personal care services market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid urbanization, economic growth in emerging markets and rise in wellness tourism. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high prices of spa services, increase in real estate rental rates, and side effects of supplements prescribed by weight management centers. Going forward, rising geriatric population, increasing internet penetration, growing wellness tourism industry, rising obese population and social media will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the personal care services market in the future include shortages of skilled professionals, rising minimum wages, and the global pandemic, COVID-19.

North America was the largest region in the global personal care services market, accounting for 33.5% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the personal care services market will be the Asia Pacific and Western Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.1% and 4.3% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.99% and 3.95% respectively.

The global personal care services market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 1.45% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Weight Watchers International, Inc., Great Clips, Inc., Regis Corporation, Sport Clips, Inc. and Ratner Companies, L.C.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the personal care services companies to focus on organic products, expand in emerging markets, focus on providing off premise services, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries, and leverage social media.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of corona virus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has decreased short-term potential growth opportunities for the personal care services industry. The personal care services industry is a hands-on industry, and the individuals involved are highly susceptible to the risk of transmission. This is discouraging people from availing beauty services. Owing to the COVID crisis, it is advisable for the businesses in the personal care services to go digital, increase the time between appointments, prioritize hygiene, and shift towards BPC packaged products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Personal Care Services Market Executive Summary

2. Table Of Contents

3. List Of Figures

4. List Of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type Of Personal Care Service

6.3. Segmentation By Type Of Premise

6.4. Segmentation By Gender

6.5. Segmentation By Age Group

7. Personal Care Services Market Characteristics

8. Market Definition

9. Market Segmentation By Type Of Service

9.1. Beauty Salons

9.2. Diet And Weight Reducing Centers

9.3. Spas & Massage Parlors

9.4. Other Personal Care Services

10. Market Segmentation By Type Of Premise

11. Market Segmentation By Gender

11.1. Female

11.2. Male

12. Personal Care Services Market Supply Chain

13. Resources

13.1. Real Estate, Building And Infrastructure Developers

13.2. Personal Care Equipment Manufacturers And Utilities Suppliers

13.3. Personal Care Products Manufacturers

13.4. General Equipment Manufacturers

13.5. Other Hardware And Software Suppliers

13.6. Human Resources

14. Personal Care Services Providers

15. Other Service Providers

16. End Users

17. Personal Care Services Market Product Analysis - Example Products

17.1. Weight Watchers International, Inc.

17.2. Great Clips, Inc.

17.3. Regis Corporation

17.4. Sport Clips, Inc.

17.5. Ratner Companies, L.C.

18. Personal Care Services Market Customer Information

19. Going Digital In The Salon Industry

20. Americans' Preference of Beauty Treatments

21. Drivers Of Loyalty Among Customers

22. Skin Care In Tattoo Parlors

23. Consumers' Preference Towards Beauty Salon Services

24. Half Of Americans Are Trying To Lose Weight

25. Personal Care Services Market Trends And Strategies

26. Surge In Organic Salons

27. Increasing Demand For Online Booking For At-Home Personal Care Services

28. Rise In Male Personal Care Services

29. Use Of Artificial Intelligence

30. Spirituality Based Services

31. Non-Surgical Anti-Aging Treatments

32. Spas For Kids

33. Personalization Of Products And Services

34. Spalons

35. Niche Salons

36. Impact of COVID-19 On Personal Care Services Market

36.1. Downturn For Personal Care Providers And Beauty Service Retailers

36.2. Consumer Preference Shifting Towards Natural And Homemade Products

36.3. Online Beauty Events

36.4. Social And Economic Impact

36.5. Regulated Inter And Intra Country Migration

36.6. Government Support During The Pandemic

37. Recommendations For Businesses Engaged In Personal Care Services

37.1. Go Digital

37.2. Increase the Time Between Appointments

37.3. Prioritize Hygiene

37.4. Shift Towards BPC Packaged Products

37.5. Focus On Off Premise Services

38. Global Personal Care Services Market Size And Growth

39. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

39.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

39.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

40. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Billion)

40.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

40.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

41. Global Personal Care Services Market Segmentation

42. Global Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

42.1. Beauty salons

42.2. Spas & massage

42.3. Diet and weight reducing centers

42.4. Other personal care services

43. Global Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation By End User Location, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

43.1. On Premise

43.2. Off Premise

44. Global Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation By Age, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

44.1. 15-40

44.2. 40-65

44.3. Below 15

44.4. Above 65

45. Global Personal Care Services Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

45.1. Female users

45.2. Male users

46. Personal Care Services Market, Regional Analysis

47. Global Personal Care Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

48. Global Personal Care Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

49. Global Personal Care Services Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

50. Global Personal Care Services Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

51. Personal Care Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

52. Per Capita Average Personal Care Services Market Expenditure, Global

