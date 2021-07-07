Global Peptide Therapeutics Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type of Peptide, Route of Administration and Key Geographical Regions

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type of Peptide, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions and Key Therapeutic Area: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape of peptide therapeutics. The study also includes an elaborate discussion on the future potential of this evolving market.

Over the years, the rising popularity of biologics, such as peptide therapeutics, have led to an evident shift in the focus of the healthcare industry, from traditional small molecule-based interventions to upcoming, albeit complex, family of pharmacological interventions. The success of peptide therapeutics, so far, can be attributed to their clinical benefits, which include high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles. Since 2017, over 10 peptide-based drugs have received marketing approvals across different regions of the world. Examples of recently approved peptide drugs include (in the reverse chronological order of approval) LupkynisT (2021), Mycappsa (2020), Scenesse (2019), Rybelsus (2019) and Vyleesi (2019). Further, more than 150 therapeutic peptides are currently under clinical investigation, while several novel leads are being evaluated in the early stages of research. In this context, it is also worth mentioning that peptide-based therapy products account for 5% of the global pharmaceutical revenues generated annually.

Presently, several drug developers, along with technology providers, are actively engaged in the development of novel peptide therapeutics, such as peptide drug conjugates and cell penetrating peptides. Innovation in this field of research is mostly focused on improving drug delivery methods, API stability, target affinity, and optimizing toxicity profiles. Several big pharma players have also demonstrated interest in peptide therapeutics and are investing both time and capital in this domain. Since 2019, more than USD 3 billion has been invested into companies that are involved in the development of various types of peptide drugs. In addition, the market is witnessing significant partnership activity; several licensing agreements, focused on drug development and commercialization, were recently inked between stakeholders in this industry.

Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall market landscape of peptide-based therapies, including information on their current phase of development (marketed, clinical, preclinical and discovery), type of peptide (small, medium and large), route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, topical and others) and key therapeutic area.

A detailed review of the players engaged in the development of peptide drugs, along with information on their year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of peptide therapeutics. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolios, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the big pharma players engaged in this domain, featuring a heat map representation, based on relevant parameters, such as number of therapeutic peptides under development, information on funding, partnership and clinical trials activity.

An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2015) focused on peptide therapeutics, based on relevant parameters, such as the year in which the agreement was signed, type of agreement, type of peptide, route of administration, phase of development and therapeutic area.

An analysis of various investments, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants and other equity offerings, that were undertaken by companies engaged in this domain, between 2015-2021.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various peptide therapeutics, based on several relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, phase of development, current trial status, enrolled patient population, study design, leading industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target disease indication and key geographical regions.

An insightful market assessment summary, highlighting the clinical and commercial attractiveness of pipeline molecules (phase II and phase III), based on several relevant parameters, such as size of enrolled patient population (for the trial in the highest phase of development), route of administration, type of therapy, dosing frequency (for quantifying clinical attractiveness), target patient population, expected launch date and size of developer company (for quantifying commercial attractiveness).

A case study on the role of service providers that operate within the peptide therapeutics market, along with information on the various CROs, CMOs and custom peptide manufacturers that are actively engaged in this segment.

A case study presenting the key characteristics of novel peptide therapeutics, along with information on their applications and advantages, as well as key challenges associated with their development process.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunity associated with peptide therapeutics, over the next decade. Based on the sales for approved peptide drugs, during the period 2015-2020, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market over the coming decade. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of peptide (small, medium and large), [B] route of administration (intravenous, oral, subcutaneous, topical and others), [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) and [D] key therapeutic area (metabolic diseases, oncological diseases, endocrine diseases, digestive and gastrointestinal diseases and others). In addition, the report provides value creation analysis of approved and clinical peptide-based therapies across different therapeutic areas.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry players engaged in the development of peptide therapeutics?

Which key disease indications are targeted by peptide therapeutic candidates in the current development pipeline?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of peptide therapeutics in the recent past?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the key stakeholders that have actively made investments in the peptide therapeutics domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

