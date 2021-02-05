Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Report 2020-2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major players in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market are Mylan, Biocon, Mundipharma, Pfizer, Sandoz, Coherus, Intas Pharmaceuticals and Fresenius Kabi.



The global pegfilgrastim biosimilar market is expected to decline from $534.43 million in 2019 to $453.11 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15.22%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $1,158.72 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 36.75%.



The pegfilgrastim biosimilars market consists of the sales of pegfilgrastim biosimilars and related services offered by the companies that develop and manufacture them. Pegfilgrastim is a version of filgrastim (Neupogen) and is used to increase the production of infection-fighting white blood cells for the treatment of cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Pegfilgrastim biosimilars find their applications in reducing infection for patients undergoing anticancer therapy.



North America was the largest region in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market in 2019.



In October 2018, Mundipharma, a UK-based company engaged in manufacturing, developing, and commercializing high-quality biosimilars for inflammatory diseases and oncology, acquired Cinfa Biotech. Mundipharma acquired all shares of Cinfa, including Pelmeg (pegfilgrastim, biosimilar). This acquisition is projected to expand Mundipharma's biosimilar product portfolio. Cinfa Biotech was founded in 2013 as a part of Cinfa Group and is a Spanish biotechnology company that focuses on the development of biosimilars.



The pegfilgrastim biosimilar market covered in this report is segmented by application into chemotherapy treatment; transplantation; others and by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies; retail pharmacies; mail-order pharmacies.



Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with each other as well as with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships, in- or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over recent years. For instance, in July 2018, Fulphila, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Mylan, was the first biosimilar pegfilgrastim to be approved by the FDA.



During the historic period, the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market was restrained by the low number of drug approvals by the FDA. The market currently only has 4 drugs approved for treatment, thus restraining the growth of the market. This can be attributed to strict standards for manufacturing and high drug efficacy standards set by the regulatory bodies for approval of this therapy, thus increasing the time required for approval and limiting the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Characteristics



3. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Size and Growth

3.1. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers of the Market

3.1.2. Restraints on the Market

3.2. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers of the Market

3.2.2. Restraints on the Market



4. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chemotherapy Treatment

Transplantation

Others

4.2. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Mail-Order pharmacies

5. Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Regional and Country Analysis

5.1. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Mylan

Biocon

Mundipharma

Pfizer

Sandoz

Coherus

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Fresenius Kabi

