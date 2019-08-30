30.08.2019 00:15:00

Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report research forecasts 81 million additional pay TV subscribers between 2018 and 2024 - up by 8%. This will take the global total to 1.10 billion. Based on forecasts for 138 countries, the number of pay TV subs passed 1 billion in 2018.

Simon Murray a Principal Analyst, said: Every quarter we hear of alarming cord-cutting in the US. This will continue, with the US losing nearly 10 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024. About 28 of the 138 countries will lose subscribers between 2018 and 2024.

He continued: However, it is not all bad news - 110 countries will gain subscribers. Asia Pacific will contribute six of the top 10 countries by pay TV subscriber additions. From the 81 million additional pay TV subs between 2018 and 2024, 29 million will come from India, 16 million from China and 8 million from Indonesia.

China will continue to supply about a third of the world's pay TV subscribers, with 356 million expected by 2024. India will bring in another 17% of the total by 2024 - or 187 million. China and India will together provide half the world's pay TV subscribers by 2024.

IPTV is the winning pay TV platform. IPTV will add 100 million subscribers between 2018 and 2024 to take its total to 357 million. IPTV overtook pay satellite TV subs in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in June 2019, the Global Pay TV Subscriber Forecasts report covers 384 pages in two parts:

  • An 88-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, UK and USA)
  • An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2024) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables.

