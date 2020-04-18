Global Patent Analytics Services Market, Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patent Analytics Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides audiences with an overall market outlook, with the help of comprehensive assessment of the global market scenario. The study on the patent analytics services market analyzes the industry with respect to the historical and current market scenario, offering forecast for the period 2019-2027.



Report readers are able to make important decisions pertaining to their business with a wealth of information and exclusive patent analytics services market insights enclosed in the study. The patent analytics services market report also provides an in-depth understanding of the key industry trends and developments undertaken by players in the market. This report is divided into different sections that allow readers to gain an individual understanding of the patent analytics services market.



Key Queries Addressed

How much revenue is the patent analytics services market expected to generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which patent analytics service type is likely to generate the highest revenue by 2027?

What are the key growth indicators and market dynamics that are expected to drive the growth of the patent analytics services market in the next five years?

Which regions are likely to provide profitable scope of opportunities for patent analytics services market competitors?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key patent analytics services market players in an attempt to expand their market presence?

The first section in the report on the patent analytics services market begins with a premise that includes the report scope, market segmentation, and research highlights. Following this is the executive summary that emphasizes the patent analytics services market aspects covered in the study. This section provides a brief understanding of the market elements, and enables readers to understand the aspects covered in the study. The report also includes market dynamics that offer an understanding of the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The next section includes an extensive segmentation analysis of the patent analytics services market. This evaluation includes the division of the patent analytics services market segments on the basis of key factors such as service type, enterprise size, industry, and region. Furthermore, an analysis of these key segments in the patent analytics services market, year-on-year growth projections, and basis point share analysis are included in the report, which helps readers identify promising market growth areas.



The study on the patent analytics services market offers an assessment of the geographical landscape of the market. A regional study helps market competitors make important decisions pertaining to their business. Individualized, country-wise, and segment-wise analysis pertaining to individual regions helps readers of the patent analytics services market report to decipher the potential of the market in various geographies. Supported by year-on-year growth projections, and global value and volume share, this section is a vital part of the report.



The study on the patent analytics services market offers a holistic competitive value judgment, with the details of leading and emerging market players. The dashboard view of the competitors in the patent analytics services market report allows readers to understand their business and the strategies implemented by key players, along with their performance in the market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Market Taxonomy - Segment Definitions

2.2. Research Methodology

2.3. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling



3. Executive Summary: Global Patent Analytics Services Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Market - Macroeconomic Factors Overview

4.3. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.4. Market Factor Analysis

4.5. Key Market Indicators

4.6. Data Analytics as a Service (DAaaS) Market Analysis

4.7. Global Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast, 2013-2027

4.8. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)

4.9. Competitive Scenario and Trends

4.10. Market Outlook



5. Global Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service Type

5.1. Overview and Definitions

5.2. Key Segment Analysis

5.3. Patent Analytics Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Service Type, 2017-2027



6. Global Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Enterprise Size

6.1. Overview

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Patent Analytics Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2027



7. Global Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

7.1. Overview

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Patent Analytics Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2017-2027



8. Global Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Patent Analytics Services Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027



9. North America Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Europe Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia-Pacific Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast



13. South America Patent Analytics Services Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2018)



15. Company Profiles (Details - Business Overview, Geographical Presence, Key Competitors, Revenue and Strategy)

15.1. Anaqua, Inc.

15.2. Clarivate Analytics PLC

15.3. Harrity & Harrity, LLP

15.4. Wynne-Jones IP Ltd.

15.5. Ocean Tomo, LLC

15.6. IPlytics GmbH

15.7. PatSnap Pte. Ltd.

15.8. CPA Global (Innography)

15.9. PatentSight GmbH

15.10. Dolcera Information Technology Services Pvt. Ltd.

15.11. Einfolge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.12. Gridlogics Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.13. IDTechEx Ltd.

15.14. IP Wagon Pvt. Ltd.

15.15. Novel Patent Services Pvt. Ltd.

15.16. Minesoft Ltd.

15.17. QUESTEL SAS

15.18. Talwar & Talwar Consultants Pvt. Ltd.



16. Key Takeaways



