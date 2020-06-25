Global Passenger Air Transport Market Forecasts to 2030 - Projected to Grow at a Revised CAGR of 8% During 2021-2023 due to COVID-19, to Reach $765 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Air Transport Industry 2020-2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider passenger air transport market, and compares it with other markets.



The global passenger air transport market is expected to decline from $641.8 billion in 2019 to $628.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.1%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $765.1 billion in 2023.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global passenger air transport market, accounting for 30% of the market in 2019. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global passenger air transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global passenger air transport market.



Mobile technology and applications are becoming a latest trend in passenger air transportation industry. Passengers are using mobile-enabled applications to book their tickets and manage their journey. Passengers want personalized information about their flight, their baggage and how to find their gate directly on their mobile device. Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, and Hawaiian Airlines are providing these mobile apps to book a flight ticket.



The passenger air transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the passenger air transport market with other segments of the air transport market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, passenger air transport indicators comparison.

