Global Packaging Foams market is expected to reach $28.96 billion by 2027

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Packaging Foams Market is accounted for $15.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the Packaging Foams Market include ACH Foam Technologies, Inc, Arkema, Armacell LLC, BASF SE, Borealis AG, Foampartner Group, Kaneka Corporation, Recticel, Rogers Corporation, Sealed Air, Synthos S.A, Total S.A, Zotefoams PLC, Dongshing Industry, Inc, Foamcraft Inc, Hanwha Corporation, Synbra Holding, and Tosoh Corporation.

Increase in the use of polyurethane foams in the packaging industry and growing e-commerce industry are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, price fluctuation of raw material is hampering the market growth.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/packaging-foams-market/request-sample

Packaging foams are made of materials such as polystyrene (PS), polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polyolefin (PO) and are used for the manufacturing of egg cartons, flotation devices, insulation, sandwich and hamburger boxes, and coffee mugs. These are widely used in a range of end-use industries owing to properties such as high corrosion resistance, shock resistance, mechanical shock absorption, and anti-static among others. Packaging foam gives a cushioning effect to protect delicate items during shipping or transportation. During shipping, chances of damage need to be considered. To avoid such incidence, packaging foams are used inside delivery box or packages, or cases etc. These can be used for multi-purpose packaging, and are generally used for packaging of medical products, electronics, toys, and others.

Based on the material, the polyurethane (PU) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for packing materials purchased through e-commerce platforms in developing countries. Also, the presence of various advantages such as lightweight construction, excellent thermal insulation, strong adherence ability, and exceptional insulating and mechanical properties of foams are expected to continue to boost demand and drive revenue growth of this segment.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/packaging-foams-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the easy availability of raw materials in this region as well as government schemes to promote foreign investment in countries in the region. Besides, increasing the e-shopping trend in countries such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia projected to boost the growth of the packaging foams market in this region.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/packaging-foams-market

Types Covered:

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Materials Covered:

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyurethane (PU)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyolefin (PO)

Poly Vinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Services Covered:

Protective Packaging

Food Service

Applications Covered:

Liners

Inserts

Corner And Edge Protectors

Antistatic ESD Foam

End Users Covered:

Personal Care

Homecare

Food & Beverage Industry

Consumer Electronics

Construction Industry

Automobile Industry

Regions Covered:

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



Italy



UK



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



New Zealand



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina



Brazil



Chile



Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Qatar



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: Srikant Reddy

Email: sales@strategymrc.com

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-packaging-foams-market-is-expected-to-reach-28-96-billion-by-2027--301104447.html

SOURCE Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd