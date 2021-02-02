Global Oxygen Concentrator Market Report 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oxygen Concentrator Market - Analysis By Product Type, By Flow Level, By End User, By Region, and By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oxygen Concentrator Market was valued at USD 1784.66 Million in the year 2019



Escalating number of cases related to Respiratory and Lungs Diseases with growing prevalence of COPD, Strokes supported by ever growing geriatric population and companies making huge investments in incorporating advanced technology in order to offer high quality, latest technology products to hospitals and healthcare units. Further, with growing transmission of coronavirus across the world, Oxygen Concentrator market is anticipated to witness huge growth during the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Under the Product Type segment, Portable Oxygen Concentrators are anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to growing availability of wide variety of Oxygen Concentrator by different companies clubbed with manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements with surging number of coronavirus patients. These factors will be pushing growth in the market for Oxygen Concentrator during the coming years.



0 - 5 LPM flow Oxygen Concentrator, followed by 5 - 10 LPM Flow concentrators, and Home Care, attained substantial market share under Flow Level and End User segment respectively, chiefly on the back of burgeoning demand for Oxygen Concentrator from hospitals which are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.



With companies from different industries entering the Oxygen Concentrator market in order to meet the unprecedented demand for Oxygen Concentrator coupled with government partnering up with manufacturers to provide Oxygen Concentrator to hospitals and healthcare units, the demand for oxygen concentrators is likely to see huge growth in the coming years.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity.



Escalating number of coronavirus patients in United States supported by investment in expanding product portfolio by manufacturers to offer various types of Oxygen Concentrator to users will be accelerating the market growth during the forecast period.



