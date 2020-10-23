|
23.10.2020 14:45:00
Global Outsourcing in Drug Discovery Market Report 2020: Trends that are Shaping the Market Today, and Details of the Current and Future Markets
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Outsourcing in Drug Discovery, 9th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Outsourcing in Drug Discovery provides an in-depth look into the trends that are shaping the drug discovery outsourcing market today, and details the current and future global market.
Outsourcing drug discovery is the beginning phase of the drug development process. Through outsourcing portions of their drug discovery programs, many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have found an effective cost-cutting strategy that can also improve the hit-to-lead conversion and early identification of unsuccessful compounds. In view of the fact that outsourcing can accelerate the drug discovery process, the business of contract drug discovery has evolved from providing low-end research services to more value-added high-end research.
The pharmaceutical industry has a long history of outsourcing non-core functions. However, over the past two decades, this pattern changed as companies began routinely outsourcing a number of core functions, such as clinical trial management, and manufacturing. Although drug discovery is one of the more recent core functions to be outsourced, increasingly portions of the drug discovery process are being outsourced today.
Current trends in the pharmaceutical industry and the broader global economy are creating new opportunities as well as challenges for drug developers.
Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies outsource to contract research organizations (CROs) certain R&D functions to gain expertise in specialized knowledge in technology for a particular therapeutic area, for clinical trials, or for regulatory affairs in a particular country or territory. Outsourcing has been used in the pharmaceutical industry for more than 20 years.
However, outsourcing drug discovery functions, typically considered a core in-house function, has a more recent history. Outsourcing in Drug Discovery looks at the role of a CRO, outsourcing models, the need for effective communication for a successful partnership, and the challenges of protecting IP rights.
The globalization of contract drug discovery is advancing quickly. A growing number of international CROs have expanded into Asia through alliances or acquisitions, while others are building new facilities in Asia. The report explores the robust growth of outsourcing drug discovery in Asia, specifically outsourcing to China and India. Outsourcing to Eastern Europe is examined as well.
In today's environment, no market report would be complete without discussion of the impact of the outbreak of coronavirus and its resultant disease, COVID-19.
The report examines the impact of the virus across a spectrum of issues affecting the outsourcing market:
- Global Macro Trends and Coronavirus
- Supply Chain Impact of Coronavirus
- Cultural Implications of Coronavirus
- R&D Spending and Impact of Coronavirus
- Opportunities Created by the Coronavirus
- Issues Related to Coronavirus in Terms of Outsourcing to China, India, or Eastern Europe
Outsourcing in Drug Discovery provides profiles containing history and lines of business, drug discovery services, and financial data of the following competitors in the market:
- Albany Molecular Research, Inc.
- Aptuit, a Division of Evotec AG
- Asclepia MedChem Solutions
- Asinex Ltd.
- AsisChem Inc.
- Aurelia Bioscience Ltd
- Axxam SpA
- BioDuro
- Charles River Laboratories, Inc.
- Charnwood Molecular
- ChemBridge Corp.
- Chemical Diversity Inc. (ChemDiv)
- ChemPartner Co., Ltd., subsidiary of ShangPharma
- Chengdu Pioneer Drug Development Co., Ltd.
- Covance Inc. (Laboratory Corporation of America)
- CreaGen Biosciences, Inc.
- Crown Bioscience
- Cyprotex PLC, an Evotec AG Company
- Domainex
- Enamine Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific S.E.
- Evotec AG
- Exelgen Discovery
- GVK Biosciences Private Limited (GVK Bio)
- GenScript USA Inc.
- Hutchison MediPharma, Ltd.
- Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (JBL), a subsidiary of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.
- Nanosyn, Inc.
- Olon Ricerca Biosciences
- Pharmaron, Inc.
- Selcia Ltd
- Selvita S.A.
- Shanghai Medicilon, Inc.
- Sundia MediTech Company, Ltd.
- Sygnature Discovery Limited
- TCG Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.
- Viva Biotech, Ltd.
- WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
2: Introduction To Outsourcing Drug Discovery
3: The Drug Discovery Process
4: Outsourcing Drug Discovery
5: Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market
6: Competitor Profiles
Appendix: Company Names And Addresses
