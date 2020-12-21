SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
21.12.2020 00:00:00

Global Outpatient Screening Services Market will grow to US$ 17,091.65 Mn by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period - says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big data analytics solutions are rapidly being embraced by healthcare service providers to create useful insights to provide quality care, according to industry developments in outpatient care centers. This technology provides methods for analyzing broad data sets to produce important information relevant to the medical history and preferences of patients. It creates insights to simplify and streamline practices, increase patient satisfaction levels, and provide patients with quality treatment.

Outpatient Screening Services Market will grow to US$ 17,091.65 Mn by 2028

Request for Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=753 

  • The number of outpatient centers are increasing at a rapid rate due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Outpatient facilities are being preferred by the general population for performing various diagnosis and test related to Covid-19.
  • In order to make room for more beds and specialty services, some health systems have started developments of new outpatient care facilities. However a significant number of providers have already paved their acute operations to create outpatient networks closer to where individuals live and shop, reacting to customers who need more convenient, affordable services as they bear more out-of-pocket costs.
  • Many major health systems continue to see their admissions to inpatients decline and their outpatient visits rise. Patient demand and clinical and technical advancements, such as minimally invasive surgical procedures and advanced anesthesia methods, are driving some of this transition, minimizing risks and allowing patients to return home earlier.

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=753 

  • The demand for outpatient screening services has increased in the Asia Pacific region, many new hospitals are relocating their outpatient facilities as these facilities are generating more revenues. The demand for outpatient screening centers has rapidly increased in countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan due to growing number of covid-19 cases and increasing burden on healthcare facilities.
  • The major players operating in the outpatient screening services market include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, ASAN MEDICAL CENTER, BayCare, CAMC Health System, Inc., Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Hinduja IVF Centre, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and other market participants.

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Outpatient-Screening-Services-2020-2028-753

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights strives to be your main man in your business resolve by giving you insight into your products, market, marketing, competitors, and customers. Visit …

Contact Us:
Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com 
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387160/Outpatient_Screening_Services_Market.jpg 
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/831667/Absolute_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg 

Absolute Markets Insights Logo (PRNewsfoto/Absolute Markets Insights)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 51: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: So weit kann es 2021 für den Bitcoin nach oben gehen
Offenbar will auch Microsoft eigene Computerchips bauen - Intel unter Druck?
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
US-Behörde - Fünf allergische Reaktionen nach Coronavirus-Impfung
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit