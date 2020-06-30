Global Outlook for the Hand Sanitizer Market to 2027 - Global Market Forecast to Reach US$ 39,223.1 Million by 2027 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019-2027

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Sanitizer Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Product form; Application; Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hand sanitizer market was valued at US$ 2,421.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 39,223.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.0% during 2019-2027.



North America accounted for the major share of the hand sanitizer market in 2018. Increasing demand for these products due to various communicable diseases such as coronavirus is growing the demand for hand sanitizers across the world. Additionally, the introduction of organic and natural ingredients by personal care companies in the manufacturing of hand sanitizers will gain customers' attraction, thus propelling the growth of the hand sanitizer market.



Henkel AG & Company, KGAA, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, 3M, Ecolab, GOJO Industries, Inc., Unilever plc, The Himalaya Drug Company, Godrej Industries Limited, Procter & Gamble, and S.C. Johnson & Son are among the key players present in the global hand sanitizer market.



The size of global hand sanitizer market has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the hand sanitizer market. Also, multiple primary interviews are conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specialized in hand sanitizers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Hand Sanitizer Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Hand Sanitizer Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Awareness Among Consumers Towards Maintaining Health And Hygiene

5.1.2 The Growing Demand Of Hand Sanitizers Due To The Spread Of Coronavirus In Some Countries

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Regulations Against The Use Of Triclosan In Hand Sanitizer

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific Region

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Demand For Non-Toxic, Paraben-Free, Organic, And Phthalates-Free Sanitizing Products

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Hand Sanitizer - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Overview

6.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Global Market Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Alcoholic

7.4 Quaternary Ammonia

7.5 Triclosan



8. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Product Form

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Product Form, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Gel Sanitizers

8.4 Foam Sanitizers

8.5 Wipes

8.6 Spray Sanitizers



9. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Restaurants

9.5 Educational Institutions

9.6 Household

9.7 Others



10. Global Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

10.3 Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

10.4 Convenience Store

10.5 Online Stores

10.6 Others



11. Hand Sanitizer Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Company Profiles



Henkel AG & Company, KGAA

Unilever

The Himalaya Drug Company

Ecolab

3M

Godrej Industries Limited

GOJO Industries

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

S.C. Johnson & Son

