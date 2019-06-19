19.06.2019 01:30:00

Global Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis, 2016-2025: Oral Bisphosphonate Alendronate Dominates the Treatment of All Severities of Low Bone Mass

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Osteoporosis is the most common metabolic bone disorder, and is characterized by low bone mass accompanied by microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue.

The consequent increase in bone fragility results in osteoporosis patients being prone to sustaining fractures.

Although the majority of osteoporosis patients are postmenopausal women, it is not a female-only disease. It is estimated that one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 years will sustain an osteoporosis-related fracture.

Market Snapshot

  • Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU.
  • The oral bisphosphonate alendronate dominates the treatment of all severities of low bone mass.
  • Forecasted growth in the total prevalence of osteopenia and osteoporosis will be driven by aging populations.
  • Biosimilar erosion and new anabolic entrants with superior efficacy are set to erode Forteo's blockbuster sales.
  • The arrival of Amgen's Evenity will be delayed due to safety issues.

Key Topics Covered:

FORECAST: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Actonel
Boniva
Duavee
Edirol
Evenity
Evista
Forteo And Movymia
Fosamax
Prolia
Reclast
Tymlos
Primary Research Methodology

TREATMENT: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Treatment Trends In Osteopenia
Treatment Trends In Osteoporosis
Treatment Trends In Severe Osteoporosis
Compliance Rates
Unmet Needs In Osteoporosis

EPIDEMIOLOGY: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast: Osteopenia
Forecast: Osteoporosis
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources

MARKETED DRUGS: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Product Overview
Bisphosphonates
Estrogens And Serms
Calcitonin
Anabolic Therapies
Other Drug Classes
Product Profile: Forteo
Product Profile: Prolia
Product Profile: Tymlos

PIPELINE: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Comparator Therapy
Recently Discontinued Drugs
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile: Evenity

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8ibkr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-osteoporosis-market-and-forecast-analysis-2016-2025-oral-bisphosphonate-alendronate-dominates-the-treatment-of-all-severities-of-low-bone-mass-300870607.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.06.19
Vontobel: derimail - Beyond Meat - neue Callable BRCs für Sie
18.06.19
United Internet – Support im Visier
18.06.19
SMI tritt auf der Stelle - Warten auf US-Zinsentscheidung
18.06.19
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Die Hürde bei 2.900 Punkten schreckt die Anleger ab / Sonova – Bullen weiter am Drücker
17.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.35% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf EFG
14.06.19
Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt über 9'000 US-Dollar
Bitcoin & Co.: Gremien glauben dass Cyberdevisen bald wieder verschwinden
Das sind bislang die wahren Gewinner im Handelsstreit
Facebook-Aktie im Fokus: Eigene digitale Weltwährung "Libra" - Ripple-Deal pusht MoneyGram-Aktie über 170 Prozent
SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus - erstmaliger Sprung über 10'000 -- US-Börsen mit Zugewinnen -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Novartis sieht umfangreiche Wirksamkeit von Cosentyx mit Daten untermauert
Lufthansa-Aktie bricht ein: Lufthansa mit Gewinnwarnung für 2019
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst hoch: Wisekey will maximal 10 Prozent der Aktien zurückkaufen
Dow letztendlich fester -- SMI beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel mit kräftigem Plus - erstmaliger Sprung über 10'000 -- US-Börsen mit Zugewinnen -- DAX legt zum Schluss kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Nachrichten von EZB-Chef Draghi sorgten für Aufwind an den Börsen: Der heimische Markt wurde am Dienstag beflügelt. Der DAX verbuchte ebenfalls starke Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB