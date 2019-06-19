|
Global Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis, 2016-2025: Oral Bisphosphonate Alendronate Dominates the Treatment of All Severities of Low Bone Mass
DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Osteoporosis is the most common metabolic bone disorder, and is characterized by low bone mass accompanied by microarchitectural deterioration of bone tissue.
The consequent increase in bone fragility results in osteoporosis patients being prone to sustaining fractures.
Although the majority of osteoporosis patients are postmenopausal women, it is not a female-only disease. It is estimated that one in three women and one in five men aged over 50 years will sustain an osteoporosis-related fracture.
Market Snapshot
- Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU.
- The oral bisphosphonate alendronate dominates the treatment of all severities of low bone mass.
- Forecasted growth in the total prevalence of osteopenia and osteoporosis will be driven by aging populations.
- Biosimilar erosion and new anabolic entrants with superior efficacy are set to erode Forteo's blockbuster sales.
- The arrival of Amgen's Evenity will be delayed due to safety issues.
Key Topics Covered:
FORECAST: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Executive Summary
Market Overview And Trends
Market Definition And Methodology
Actonel
Boniva
Duavee
Edirol
Evenity
Evista
Forteo And Movymia
Fosamax
Prolia
Reclast
Tymlos
Primary Research Methodology
TREATMENT: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Executive Summary
Primary Research Methodology
Disease Definition And Diagnosis
Patient Segmentation
Current Treatment Options
Prescribing Trends
Treatment Trends In Osteopenia
Treatment Trends In Osteoporosis
Treatment Trends In Severe Osteoporosis
Compliance Rates
Unmet Needs In Osteoporosis
EPIDEMIOLOGY: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Disease Background
Methodology
Forecast: Osteopenia
Forecast: Osteoporosis
Bibliography
Appendix: Additional Sources
MARKETED DRUGS: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Product Overview
Bisphosphonates
Estrogens And Serms
Calcitonin
Anabolic Therapies
Other Drug Classes
Product Profile: Forteo
Product Profile: Prolia
Product Profile: Tymlos
PIPELINE: OSTEOPOROSIS
Overview
Clinical Pipeline Overview
Comparator Therapy
Recently Discontinued Drugs
Additional Pharma Intelligence Pipeline Resources
Product Profile: Evenity
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c8ibkr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-osteoporosis-market-and-forecast-analysis-2016-2025-oral-bisphosphonate-alendronate-dominates-the-treatment-of-all-severities-of-low-bone-mass-300870607.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
