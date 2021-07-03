Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a Mega Trend

|
DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach $8.2 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period.
Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.5% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market.
Increasing awareness among people about advanced orthodontic treatments and the development of advanced orthodontic products promising better outcomes are driving demand for orthodontic supplies. Steady pace of technology advancements over the years has been and will continue to be a major growth influencing factor in the orthodontic supplies market.
Driven by these advancements, there has been a considerable reduction in the treatment time and associated pain, while treatment outcomes and efficiencies have improved considerably.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $695.7 Million by 2026
The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.62% share in the global market.
China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$695.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$761.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
The booming cosmetic dentistry market presents a significant growth driver for the market, as more and more people seek therapies and procedures aimed at enhancing physical appearance by improving alignment of gums, bite and teeth. Cosmetic dentistry continues to gain popularity led by the increasing affluence of people, whereby an increasing proportion of the population is now in a position to avail not just corrective treatment procedures but also cosmetic procedures, presenting considerable opportunities for the orthodontic supplies market.
Besides alignment of teeth, focus of cosmetic orthodontic treatment is also on changing the color and shape of teeth. There is high demand for aesthetic orthodontic procedures among adults and teenagers, thus contributing to the rising demand for orthodontic devices and supplies.
Orthodontic Adhesives Segment to Reach $695.5 Million by 2026
In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$426.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$644.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$48 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting Challenging Times for Dental Market
- Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry
- Teledentistry Set to Make Gains
- Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth
- Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics Practice
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a Mega Trend
- Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces
- Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction
- Orthodontic Braces and Types
- Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth
- Market Restraints
- Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market
- Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth
- Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives
- Technology Advancements Drive Growth
- Invisible Orthodontics Pose Stiff Competition
- Competitive Landscape
- Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market
- Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space
- Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 85 Featured)
- 3M Unitek
- Align Technology Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- BioMers Pte Ltd
- ClearCorrect LLC
- DB Orthodontics Ltd
- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
- Dentsply Sirona Inc.
- G&H Orthodontics Inc.
- Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd.
- Ormco Corporation
- Ortho Organizers Inc.
- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
- TP Orthodontics Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain
- Completely Customized Smile Design Systems
- 3D Imaging Using CBCT
- Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)
- Scanner Technology: iTero Element
- 3600 Carestream Scanner
- Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL
- 3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry
- Rise in Use of Nickel and Copper-Titanium Wires
- Direct to Consumer Channel Picks up Pace amid the Pandemic
- Technology Advancements Enhance Dental Practitioner's Capabilities
- Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products
- Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments
- New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth
- Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap
- Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Improved Facial Aesthetics
- Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies
- Rising Popularity of Aesthetic Braces
- Ceramic Braces Remain Popular
- Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!
- Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces
- Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces
- Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics
- Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products
- Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia
- Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to Orthodontists
- MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
- Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies
- Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 85
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kyjc5i
